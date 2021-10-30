Juan Carlos’ unstoppable libido

The king emeritus of Spain, Juan Carlos de Bourbon, 83, had a legendary sexual appetite. He had more than 4,770 women in his lifetime, according to indiscreet revelations made by José Manuel Villarejo, former head of the Spanish National Police, who was charged with exercising prudent surveillance over the monarch. The news is that Villarejo confirmed what had been suspected since 2016: to inhibit the libido of Juan Carlos, which was causing embarrassment to the Royal House of Spain, the king was subjected to injections of female hormones and testosterone blockers. This “treatment” would have taken place before 2014, when Juan Carlos was still the monarch of Spain.

Villarejo’s statements — who is being sued by the Spanish justice system for corruption — corroborate those made by the king’s former lover, the German Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a 55-year-old businesswoman who was with Juan Carlos in the first two decades of the century . In a 2016 recording, Corinna said that “the hormones took his potency and he couldn’t be with a woman anymore.” Corinna’s recording was only released last year, triggering the scandal that led Juan Carlos into exile. Apparently and in agreement with his son, King Philip VI, the emeritus monarch went to live in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. According to Villarejo, who took the step to inject female hormones and end the monarch’s libido was the head of the National Intelligence Center of Spain, Félix Sanz Roldán.

Juan Carlos’ first love was Maria Gabriella Di Savoia, daughter of the last king of Italy, Umberto II. In the 1950s, both lived in Estoril, exiled to Portugal. The Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, who monitored the then prince, would have been responsible for the breakup. Even married in 1974 to Sofia from Greece, Juan Carlos collected lovers, such as Spanish singer Sara Montiel, Italian journalist Raffaela Carrà and Belgian Liliane Sartiau. Juan Carlos would be the father of at least 20 children with his mistresses. Belgian Ingrid Sartiau, daughter of Liliane, has been trying to prove since 2015 that Juan Carlos is her father.

Although the sex scandals weighed heavily, what even drove the monarch into exile was the revelation that he received $100 million (BRL 557 million) in bribes from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2008. The king lobbied Spanish contractors chosen and built the high-speed train between Mecca and Medina. The money was tracked in 2020 in a Swiss bank. Juan Carlos, who reigned between 1975 and 2014, retained the title of king emeritus after his resignation, but lost his immunity from office. If he goes back to Spain now he could lose more than his libido. Your freedom is at risk.