‘Just kid’ · TV News

Dayane Mello was irritated by the lack of proactivity of the men of A Fazenda 13. In a conversation with Solange Gomes this Friday morning (29), the model complained about the self-centeredness of most pedestrians and stated that they are not mature enough . “There are only kids here,” he fired.

“I stop to think that there are few men here. There are kids here, boys. There are no men,” reflected the former Big Brother Italia. “Men are not in this house, men are something else,” she continued. “It’s complicated,” Solange agreed.

“Can’t you see that they only think about abs and coloring their hair?”, followed Dayane, who made the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub giggle. “They don’t make a gesture to a woman, nothing! They don’t pretend,” she blurted out, meaning not to expect an attitude from men.

“It’s not that we need it, that’s what I said about kindness, right?”, recalled the actress, about her discussion with Erasmo Viana. “Yeah, but there isn’t [gentileza]. As you don’t have it, don’t intend [espere]”, concluded the model.

In the fight with Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband, Solange accused him of not helping her get water from the well and not waking her up on the day she and Dynho Alves were punished for being late to climb the stall.

Check out the conversation:

In the kitchen, @daymelloreal makes two criticisms of the pawns at headquarters, “the men are not in this house”. 👀💥 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/6gU1FEM37t — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 29, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos