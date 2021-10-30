Juventude says Paulinho Boia was sold by São Paulo and no longer works for the club | soccer

Forward Paulinho Boia’s spell at Juventude ended sooner than expected. This Friday, the direction of the club from Caxias do Sul informed that São Paulo, the club that holds its rights, agreed to sell the striker to Metalist, from Ukraine. The São Paulo club has not officially confirmed the negotiation.

The player was removed from the list of related for the match against Bahia, this Saturday, and leaves the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium before the end of the loan relationship. Youth football director Marcelo Barbarotti spoke about the negotiation:

– It’s in final proceedings. We have our compensation. We are taking care of the documentation. Now he will perform the medical examination there. The window is closed, but he travels for exams. His only chance to play for Juventude again is not to pass the medical exams.

1 of 1 Paulinho Boia leaves Juventude towards Ukraine — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Youth Paulinho Boia leaves Juventude towards Ukraine — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

As determined by the ge last week, the Ukrainian club’s proposal to São Paulo is around 1.8 million euros (R$ 11.8 million) for 75% of the economic rights of the player. Juventude says it will receive financial compensation for the visibility offered, around 10% of the total negotiation.