Kinect comes to life with ghost hunters

Yes, it turns out, Kinect sees ghosts!

Kinect was one of the greatest Xbox inventions, and it was created by a Brazilian! But did he know that his creation is able to see ghosts? I think not…

On its official YouTube channel, the H3 Podcast ran 24 hours in the supposed “most haunted place in the United States”, and took the ghost hunter “Linda ghosttour” with them. The most impressive fact of the video, besides the supposed ghosts, is that the ghost hunter used a Kinect to detect the spirits!

That’s right, she used a Kinect to detect the spirits! In the video, Linda explained that the equipment is capable of detecting ghost “skeletons” that are not visible to the naked eye. The hunter used a Xbox 360 Kinect, so we can speculate that the Xbox One Kinect is not able to do that, as it has undergone some fixes.

But this can be just a Kinect bug in dark environments, as many users claim, but who am I to say that, right? Okay, no more stalling, see what the hunter found:

This “error” (I think) has been exploited several times already, and there are several YouTube videos showing the supposed ghostly apparitions. Check out this other video:

