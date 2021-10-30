Klara Castanho vents about bullying and career crisis

Klara Castanho, 21 years old, is in a great personal and professional phase. However, this was not always the case. In an interview with Cacau Hygino, scheduled to air in November on podcast “Connected”, the actress revealed that she had faced a period of crisis in her career for appearing to be younger than she is.

“I was 18 looking 15 – today, I still look 15 – and I couldn’t settle for that. I thought, ‘I’m playing a character teen for years, I’m not happy and I can’t get out of it'”, he confessed, in statements reproduced by the newspaper “O Globo”.

“And then there was a hiatus in which I didn’t do anything. teen. Because I wanted to look 18 years old. So what did I do? I lightened my hair, turned blond with hair in the middle of my back, had a gel nail… I used external elements that helped to make me look like I was my age. Did not work. A shot in the giant foot,” he admits.

The solution to this bad phase came by chance, when Klara met with a casting producer and heard from him the advice she needed to clear up the uncertainties in her mind.

“He said to me: ‘Klara, you talk one way, you behave another way, and your appearance has nothing to do with each other, nothing. We can see that you speak well, that you are mature, but the your look doesn’t match any of that. The more natural you look, the more you look like you, the more people will buy that you can be a variant of you,'” he recalls.

Klara is currently successful on Netflix as the protagonist of the romantic comedy “Confessions of an Excluded Girl”, based on the book by Thalita Rebouças. Her character, Tetê, tries to overcome the bullying she suffers at school – an experience that her own interpreter has also faced.

“My teeth were very crooked and I became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, because people talked and insisted that my tooth was very ugly. I was 13 years old. And what people said was very heavy”, recalls the young woman, who at the time, he was on the air as Paulinha, in the global soap opera “Amor à Vida” (2013).

The situation was so serious that Klara’s own parents had to intervene. “They took me away from social networks, precisely so that I wouldn’t have to face and deal with that. But it was very difficult, because people were very bad. There’s no other definition, they were bad”, complains the artist.