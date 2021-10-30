KLM’s Boeing 777 hits a pole and nearly knocks it over cars





On the same day that a Boeing 737-800 was hastily evacuated after the main landing gear caught fire, another less serious incident was registered at the same airport, all this last Thursday, October 28th.

According to images circulating on social networks, a Boeing 777 belonging to the Dutch airline KLM, so far without the identification of its registration number or model, hit a pole at Amsterdam International Airport, in the Netherlands.

The images you can see in this article, published in a Twitter account, show the aircraft leaning against the lamppost and very close to a car parking area.

According to information, the aircraft was being towed to the aircraft apron at the airport, when it reached the pole next to the cars. There are no reports of injuries or details of any damage, of greater or lesser intensity, to the tail of the Boeing 777.





As mentioned at the beginning of this article, another more serious incident occurred on the same day and at the same airport in Amsterdam. This is a Boeing 737 that had its landing gear tires set on fire, causing all passengers to evacuate the aircraft through the emergency exits over the wings.

