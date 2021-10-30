know how to identify and act

The World Day to Combat Stroke (CVA) is celebrated annually on October 29 and has as its main objective raise awareness about the main warning signs of the disease.

According to the World Stroke Organization (World Stroke Organization), the condition – also popularly known as stroke – will affect one in four people over a lifetime, being considered one of the main causes of disability in the world: approximately 70% of patients are left with sequelae and 50% become dependent.

What is a stroke?

Stroke is a disease caused by interruption of blood flow in the vessels of the central nervous system – a subtype known as ischemic stroke – or by the blood leak these same vessels (hemorrhagic stroke).

Among the main warning signs for the disease are sudden loss of strength, tingling on one side of the body (face and/or limbs), difficulty speaking or understanding speech, sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, loss of balance and/or coordination, dizziness and severe headaches with no apparent cause.

The main point of AVC is that it needs a quick service. Every minute that passes, two million neurons die and the chances of serious sequelae and even survival decrease dramatically. Therefore, it is essential to seek help from a specialized center as soon as symptoms start.

Annually, Brazil registers about 400 thousand new cases of cardiovascular diseases and approximately 101 thousand deaths caused by stroke. In addition, in 2019, the Unified Health System (SUS) recorded more than 223,000 admissions for the disease and, in the same year, it was responsible for 1.52 million days of hospitalization in public hospitals in the country.

How to identify a stroke?

To facilitate the identification of a stroke, there is a technique that aids in symptom recognition. There are four steps that follow the abbreviation “SAMU”:

Smile: ask the person to smile. Note that one side of the face does not move;

ask the person to smile. Note that one side of the face does not move; Hug: see if the person can raise both arms as if to hug someone;

see if the person can raise both arms as if to hug someone; Song: ask the person to sing a song or speak a phrase and watch out for the “slurred” or slurred voice;

ask the person to sing a song or speak a phrase and watch out for the “slurred” or slurred voice; Urgent: if you identify one or more of these signs, go to an emergency medical service;

To avoid a stroke, it is also important to pay attention to the main risk factors , which can be divided into two categories: non-modifiable and treatable.

In the first case, age fits, as, as it increases, the chances of having the disease are greater. According to the Brazilian Society of Cerebrovascular Diseases, the prevalence tends to increase after 55 years of age.

Regarding to treatable risk factors , it is essential to carry out prevention and care for high blood pressure, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, heart disease – such as arrhythmias – diabetes, alcoholism, smoking and high cholesterol.

