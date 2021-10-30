Know where to buy Lollapalooza Brazil 2022 tickets

O Lollapalooza Brazil Edition 2022 is making festival lovers more and more apprehensive and looking for tickets. The international festival takes place on the 25th, 26th and 27th of March next year, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo. Tickets are already on sale.

The 2022 edition will have, as main attractions, Foo Fighters, Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Martin Garrix, Pabllo Vittar and Emicida. These artists were confirmed in the line-up of the next edition. The organizers of Lollapalooza Brasil also announced the rules for the exchange of tickets at the event.

Anyone who has already purchased a Lolla Day ticket in advance, valid for one day of the event that would take place this year and has been cancelled, will be able to exchange tickets between November 3rd and 16th. This exchange is carried out on the event’s official website.

For those who purchased the Lolla Pass, which is valid for the three days of the event, they will not need to make the exchange, as it will be kept for the next year. For those who still want to purchase tickets, sales will be reopened next November 18th through the Lollapalooza website.

Tickets can be negotiated individually or with the combo for the three days. However, the organization has not yet released the values.

The event was originally supposed to take place in April 2020, but was rescheduled three more times because of the pandemic. The company stated that, who can’t go to the event and purchased the tickets in advance, you can request a refund in credits for any event promoted by T4F until December 31, 2022.