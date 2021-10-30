Landim goes to Ninho do Urubu, and Gabigol talks to Flamengo fans before training | Flamengo

Friday was busy at Ninho do Vulture. With Flamengo’s training scheduled for the afternoon, the club’s president, Rodolfo Landim, was present at the site to monitor the activities – the agent is trying to resolve the crisis between the medical and football departments.

Landim is expected in Gávea still this Friday afternoon. Until the last update of this article, the vice president of soccer, Marcos Braz, was not in the CT.

+ Landim seeks a diagnosis of crisis between football, DM and physical preparation at Flamengo

Before the activity, Gabigol went to the CT door to talk to fans present. The attacker had demonstrated on Thursday, after his family was harassed in Maracanã, after the defeat by Athletico-PR. The player was hit by a glass of beer on the way out. Due to the incidents, released an official statement repudiating the acts.

– This is football, and I know that at Flamengo we have to win and we always want to win, always with respect and dedication to the institution we defend. But I will NEVER accept aggression, lack of respect and name calling, especially to my family members, who dedicated themselves so much so that I could be here today – says an excerpt from the text published by Camisa 9 rubro-negro.

In images released by journalist Wesley Ramon, Gabigol appears walking to the entrance of the NInho do Urubu, accompanied by security guards from Flamengo. Just over 10 fans were present at the site to talk to the attacker.

Flamengo will do their last training this Friday before the duel with Atlético-MG, on Saturday, for the Brazilian Championship. The team is 13 points behind Galo in the table, despite having two games in hand, and the match is considered crucial for the tournament’s pretensions. The game takes place at 19:00 (GMT) at Maracanã.