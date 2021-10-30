Law obliges Petrobras to raise prices? Understand Why Bolsonaro Lies When He Says This | Economy

Reproduction/CNN Brazil Law obliges Petrobras to raise prices? Understand why Bolsonaro lies when he says this

Last Thursday (28), President Jair Bolsonaro said that there is a law that requires Petrobras to readjust prices in accordance with the international market. The statement is false. What exists is the Price Parity Policy, which is defined by the state-owned company, of which the Union is the majority shareholder.

“I don’t increase it, Petrobras is obliged to increase the price [dos combustíveis], because she has to follow the legislation,” Bolsonaro said in his weekly social media broadcast.

The rule was established in the government of former President Michel Temer, in 2016, and stipulates that the company needs to readjust prices according to the costs of oil on the international market, traded in dollars.

Since the beginning of the year, Petrobras has readjusted the price of gasoline 15 times, with an increase of 73%. There were also 12 adjustments in the price of diesel, recording an increase of 64.7%. Since then, Brent Oil has more than doubled in price, from US$ 38 to US$ 83. The dollar has also increased by almost 40%.

Bolsonaro also claimed that ICMS, a state tax, is “double-taxed”. The information is imprecise, as the tax is charged at different times. It’s not like being charged twice, but a kind of “ripple effect”.

This is because the tax is a percentage of the price of fuel, so if the fuel goes up, the collection also increases.

By the so-called “inside charging”, the tax amount ends up included in the price that is used as a calculation basis for the tax itself. In other words, the ICMS ends up levied on itself. Because of the “inside” charge, on a liter of gasoline at R$ 5 with ICMS of 25%, one would pay R$ 1.25 in tax. But, in reality, you pay R$ 1.67, informs the UOL portal.

“They [governadores] almost doubled the ICMS collected per liter of fuel, taking into account [de] 2019 to here. And even so, the average price of gasoline here in Brazil, among approximately 190 countries, we are in the middle, it is the 90th”, justified Bolsonaro in yesterday’s live.

The correlation with the international market is also imprecise, as the purchasing power in other countries is much greater. A liter of gasoline in the UK, for example, is costing £1.42 (about R$11), according to the Global Petrol Prices website. But the minimum wage for a four-week, 40-hour week in the country is 1,425 pounds (8.91 pounds an hour), which allows for the purchase of 1,003 liters of gasoline.