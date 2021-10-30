Learn the symptoms of hand-foot-mouth disease, which is causing an outbreak in cities in Brazil

Chapecó, in Santa Catarina, Ourinhos, in São Paulo, and other cities in Brazil are facing outbreaks of the so-called hand-foot-mouth disease, which affects mainly children. The virus is common at this time of year, but it is necessary to pay attention to the symptoms and avoid contagion.

In the city of Santa Catarina, 63 positive cases were registered in children from at least eight different schools since last September 29th. In the city of São Paulo, 63 were also treated in the hospital network with symptoms of infection.

According to the city of Ourinhos, the virus usually registers an increase in cases in children at this time of year. However, in 2021, growth is being greater than expected. Authorities believe the cause is the return to in-person classes after a long period of isolation at home.

According to the Ministry of Health, hand-foot-mouth disease is a contagious disease caused by the Coxsackie virus of the enterovirus family that normally inhabits the digestive system and can also cause stomatitis, a type of cold sore that affects the mucosa of the mouth. . Although it can also infect adults, it is more common in children under the age of five, so it usually appears in primary schools and day care centers.

Symptoms of hand-foot-mouth disease

Symptoms, in addition to stomatitis, include fever, red spots in the mouth, malaise, lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, blisters and rashes, among others of the kind.

Read more:

Transmission occurs through direct contact between infected people or through secretions or foods with the virus. Even after recovery, a person can pass the virus through the stool for approximately four weeks. The incubation period varies between one and seven days.

There is no specific treatment for hand-foot-mouth disease. According to Saúde, the disease spontaneously regresses after a few days. However, medications may be needed to control symptoms. As it is a contagious disease, the recommendation is that the infected person avoid leaving the house during the period.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!