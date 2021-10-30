learn to differentiate them and what to do

Put yourself in the following situation: you are prone to kidney stones, you drank too much over the weekend and still decided to vary the menu. Then there was an abdominal pain and you cannot identify its focus or the cause, whether it is severe or not. What to do and observe? Have tea, rest, go straight to the hospital? How soon should symptoms improve?

According to experts consulted by Live well, there is no ready answer that fits all cases, because the perception of pain can be different between people. But it is possible to have a notion of which area is affected and causing the discomfort and thus take action. Sometimes you don’t need a doctor, but sometimes you do and as soon as possible.

every pain in its square

While a “small-pack” abdomen reveals frequency at the gym, a “trick-and-mortar” abdomen (#), explains Alexandre Sakano, gastroenterologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, helps to differentiate pain in this region, which is like a “case” of organs, mostly covered by a thin membrane containing specific pain sensors (peritoneum), digestive system and genitourinary system, the latter being different between genders.

In the top and middle of the abdomen: It is the epigastrium, the region of the mouth of the stomach, and the pain there is usually not intense, but continuous and worsens when you eat, which can also generate reflux and heartburn. When acute, it may be an ulcer that has opened or, more rarely, pancreas.

Upper right side of the abdomen: “Below the last rib is the gallbladder. A severe pain there can mean calculus and requires investigation”, says Sakano. Liver is generally painless, but it can be related to nausea, dizziness, headache, tiredness, bruises and swelling.

Upper left side of the abdomen: Intense pain is rare. But if it appears weak, like a colic, and is accompanied by diarrhea and gas, it may be related to the intestine. Enlarged spleen does not cause severe pain, but discomfort, swelling, hiccups, fever and pallor.

Image: iStock

In the center of the abdomen: In the navel region it can be intestine or umbilical hernia. It can also be related to gastric ulcer, constipation and infections (gastroenteritis, pancreatitis).

Right side of the abdomen: It may be due to inflammation in the intestine, gas, radiating pain from the gallbladder or a calculus in the right kidney, especially if it is felt towards the back.

Left side of the abdomen: In this region, called flank (we have right and left), the pain may be related to renal colic again, trapped bowel, or some more serious problem in this organ, especially when prolonged, notes the BP gastroenterologist.

Below the umbilical region: It is the hypogastrium and pain there may be related to the bladder (urinary infection, cystitis), but also menstrual cramps, irritable bowel and diarrhea.

Image: Maksym Azovtsev/IStock

Lower right corner of the abdomen: Sharp, severe pain may indicate appendicitis, obstruction of the end of the ureter (the canal that runs from the kidney into the bladder) by calculus, in addition to inguinal hernia, ovarian cyst rupture, urinary tract infection, and intestinal or testicular inflammation.

Lower left corner of the abdomen: With the exception of appendicitis (inflammation of the appendix), the same problems on the other side, both (right and left) called iliac fossa.

There are also the so-called “referred pains”, felt in one place, although produced in another, and sometimes not so close. An example of abdominal pain that progresses to localized is appendicitis. It is initially undefined, at the level of the umbilicus, but as soon as the inflammatory process reaches the peritoneum, it becomes localized and intense in the lower right region of the abdomen.

What can be done at home?

When pain intensity is not high, or a medical diagnosis is already made and it is known that it is common to have this symptom recurrently, it is expected that actions are taken at home in order to avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

In general, it is recommended to rest, avoid eating and drinking to excess, take antispasmodics and wait for a brief improvement.

Image: iStock

For symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders, teas of espinheira-santa, fennel and boldo are available. Raw potato juice, being alkaline, helps neutralize stomach acid and lessens discomfort.

Now, constipation, gas and bloating improve with anti-flatulents (simethicone) and drugs that stimulate bowel movement.

As for gastritis and ulcer pain, explains Raymundo Paraná, director of Hospital Aliança, Rede D’Or in Salvador, and professor of gastro-hepatology at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), with some antacid or even regular food. “Food buffers hydrochloric acid and prevents hydrogen in gastric juice from irritating the stomach wall.”

But Sakano adds that it is also up to the person to monitor what they feel. If you notice that it’s a symptom that came on acutely but not as strong and soon passed, it’s probably not serious. However, if the condition recurs frequently or is persistent, it should not be seen as “it will pass”. It may not be an emergency, but it does require medical consultation and investigation.

Hospital for serious cases

It’s okay that cramps and stabbing pains, common in situations of intestinal problems, scare. But when it is in fact a very serious situation, such as appendicitis or another risky disease, abdominal discomforts are not the only symptoms to show their faces, they do not go away after hours, increase in intensity and incapacitate.

“Given the wide range of diagnostic possibilities in abdominal pain, severe pain that has symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, hypotension, sweating and pallor, should always motivate going to the emergency room”, recommends Ricardo Guilherme Viebig, technical director of the center of digestive motility of neurogastroenterology, Hospital Igesp, in São Paulo, and president of the SBMDN (Brazilian Society of Digestive Motility and Neurogastroenterology).

Sometimes, even the beginning of a heart attack can be reflected as abdominal pain, even more if it comes during or after physical activities and is accompanied by cold sweating, shortness of breath, tightness in the chest. They are also not good signs: high fever, blood in feces, urine or in the expelled gastric contents, diarrhea more than 10 times a day or for weeks on end and intense pain after a blow.

“Fortunately, today there are imaging exams more easily available, which, together with some blood tests, the clinical history and the physical exam, help the doctor to make the diagnosis and make the therapeutic indication”, observes Paraná.

Depending on the condition, the patient can be medicated and released after guidance on treatments to follow at home or changes in eating habits and lifestyle, or even referred to surgery.