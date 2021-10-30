Lewandowski scores twice in Bayern Munich rout over Union Berlin | german football

Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 5-2 this Saturday, in a game valid for the 10th round of the german championship . A result that keeps the team at the top of the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund on the heels. Forward Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in the match played at the Alte Försterei stadium in Berlin.

The first was a penalty kick, around 15 minutes into the game, after the referee scored a hand touch on the ball by defender Paul Jaeckel. Lewandowski hit a corner, and the goalkeeper fell to the other.

The Polish center forward’s second goal came a few minutes later. Midfielder Kimmich took the free-kick, attacking midfielder Müller fixed it, and Lewandowski completed it with class. Bundesliga top scorer number 12 goal. In the season as a whole for Bayern Munich, there are 19 out of 15 games.

Check the German Championship 2021/22 table

1 of 2 Robert Lewandowski scores twice in Bayern Munich’s victory over Union Berlin — Photo: Reuters Robert Lewandowski scores twice in Bayern Munich’s victory over Union Berlin — Photo: Reuters

The first half would have another Bayern goal, scored by forward Leroy Sané, at 35, and then by midfielder Niko Gießelmann for Union Berlin, at 43.

In the final stage, attacking midfielder Coman extended the count to the Munich team, in the 16th minute. But soon after, Julian Ryerson would reduce the difference to 4-2. Thomas Müller scored Bayern’s fifth with a nice high kick, 34 minutes into the second half.

Borussia Dortmund follows on cue

Bayern Munich leads the German Championship with 25 points, just one more than Borussia Dortmund, who beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday. , and of the center forward Steffen Tigges, at 19 of the second time.