LGBTQIA+ parliamentarians sue prosecutors against player Maurício Souza

posted on 10/29/2021 11:49 AM
(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)
The homophobic positions of volleyball player Maurício Souza – who ended up being fired from Minas Tênis Clube – continue to reverberate throughout the country. This Thursday (10/28), 20 congressmen representing LGBTQIA+ causes filed a representation against the player with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).
In addition to the representation at MPMG, parliamentarians – councilors, state and federal deputies and a senator (from 13 Brazilian states and seven political parties) also notified Instagram, requesting the removal of LGBTphobic content and an audience with the company to discuss its policies to combat LGBT-phobic violence and hate speech.
Check out the list of trans and transvestite, lesbian, bisexual and gay parliamentarians who act together in the action
- Bella Gonçalves (MG) Councilor of Belo Horizonte – PSOL
- Duda Salabert (MG) Councilor of Belo Horizonte – PDT
- Ari Areia (CE) Deputy State Deputy of Ceará – PSOL
- Benny Briolly (RJ) Councilor of Niteroi – PSOL
- Brisa Bracchi (RN) Alderman of Natal – PT
- Carla Ayres (SC) Councilor of Florianópolis – PT
- Daiana Santos (RS) City Councilor of Porto Alegre – PCdoB
- David Miranda (RJ) Federal Deputy of Rio de Janeiro – PSOL
- Erika Hilton (SP) Councilor of São Paulo – PSOL
- Fabiano Contarato (ES) Senator of Espirito Santo – Network
- Fábio Félix (DF) District Deputy of DF – PSOL
- Leci Brandão (SP) State Deputy of São Paulo – PCdoB
- Linda Brasil (SE) Councilor of Aracaju – PSOL
- Maria Marighella (BA) Councilor of Salvador – PT
- Mônica Benício (RJ) Councilor of Rio de Janeiro – PSOL
- Prof. Israel (DF) Federal Deputy of the DF – PV
- Robeyonce Lima (PE) Co-Deputy State of Pernambuco – PSOL
- Tati Ribeiro (RN) Alternate Councilor of Natal – PSOL
- Thabatta Pimenta (RN) Councilor of Carnaúba dos Dantas – PROS
- Vivi Reis (PA) Federal Deputy of Pará – PSOL