LGBTQIA+ parliamentarians sue prosecutors against player Maurício Souza

posted on 10/29/2021 11:49 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

The homophobic positions of volleyball player Maurício Souza – who ended up being fired from Minas Tênis Clube – continue to reverberate throughout the country. This Thursday (10/28), 20 congressmen representing LGBTQIA+ causes filed a representation against the player with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).

In addition to the representation at MPMG, parliamentarians – councilors, state and federal deputies and a senator (from 13 Brazilian states and seven political parties) also notified Instagram, requesting the removal of LGBTphobic content and an audience with the company to discuss its policies to combat LGBT-phobic violence and hate speech.

Check out the list of trans and transvestite, lesbian, bisexual and gay parliamentarians who act together in the action