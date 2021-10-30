Light, but not in the price: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE arrives in Brazil for R$4,000 – 10/28/2021

Xiaomi brought to Brazil three novelties: the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE cell phone, its 1st tablet in the Brazilian market, the Xiaomi Pad 5, and the Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones.

The smartphone, considered by the top-of-the-line company, is the thinnest and lightest of the Chinese brand at the moment. The price, however, is still a little heavy: R$ 3,999.99 — in the version 6GB with 128GB of internal memory.

Product sales start today on the brand’s website in Brazil and at Xiaomi’s physical stores. The announcements were made at an event broadcast live over the internet on the Chinese manufacturer’s social networks.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The company’s new cell phone already follows a new nomenclature: the manufacturer abandoned the “Mi” to focus on the name itself.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is 6.81mm thick. In a visible “nudge” at Apple, in a teaser released on social networks, the Chinese brand says that the new device is “lighter than an apple”, weighing 158 grams.

Tilt got a cell phone for testing and, at first glance, it looks elegant and has a nice grip, it’s really light.

There are three color options: black, blue and white. The last one is the one we have in our hands and it is very beautiful, with an effect that resembles marble. The finish is matte, so no smudges or finger marks.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a 6.55-inch Amoled flat screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response, which significantly reduces crashes. This index refers to the speed at which animations are displayed on the screen (of games and applications, for example). The bigger the better.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

The cell phone has a triple camera set, with 64MP main, 8MP ultra-angle and 5MP telemacro (for close-up objects).

To make the body slim, Xiaomi needed to reduce the battery capacity. Are 4,250 mAh — which can still keep the cell phone away from the charger for a day, according to the manufacturer. Fast charging capacity is 33W.

The processor is the snapdragon 778G, manufactured by Qualcomm, with six cores. The promise is that the cell phone will not let down those who like online games.

Datasheet: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Screen: 6.55 inches; FHD+ ( 2400 x 1080) ;Amoled; 90 Hz

;Amoled; 90 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G ;

; Memory: 6GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB;

Cameras: 64MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide), 5MP (macro); 20 MP front end;

Battery: 4,250 mAh.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet