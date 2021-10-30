Lobianco: ‘Pain’ and ‘inspiration’ define Vai Que Cola in tribute to Paulo Gustavo – GQ

+



Between laughter and tears of longing, the special episode of “Go what glue” (Multishow) in honor of the eternal Paulo Gustavo, will air this Saturday (30), and promises to provoke many (and diverse) emotions in viewers and fans of the comedian.

Luis Lobianco, 39, talked to the GQ Brazil about how it was going up on stage to record the premiere of Season 9 of sitcom Brazilian. Named “The Last Coup of Valdo”, the production will be a kind of tribute to the comedian, who died at the age of 42 a victim of Covid-19 in May of that year.

“It was very important to make this episode. Everyone went through this loss, which was and is still very difficult and traumatic. What I think was very strong and even beautiful, is that for the first time we went through this together”, said Lobianco, on the phone.

At the height of Covid-19’s second wave, Paulo Gustavo’s departure shocked Brazil. Even though he had been trying to recover from his illness for months, everyone believed in his recovery. “Everyone lived this isolated mourning, without being able to embrace each other”, completed the Porta dos Fundos actor.

For Lobianco, the unprecedented episode was an opportunity to face the pain, but also celebrate the inspiration that Paulo Gustavo brought to humor – he had a great participation in the program, especially in its beginning, in 2013.

Cast Vai Que Cola from left to right: Luis Lobianco (Reginel),; Samantha Schmutz (Jéssica); Catharina Abdalla (Dona Jô); Cocoa Protásio (Terzinha), Marcus Majella (Ferdinando) and Marcelo Médici (Sanderson) / (Photo: Fabrizia Granatieri/Multishow)

Among the things that were most touched by participating in the project, Lobianco cited the admiration he feels for the cast, composed of Catharina Abdalla, Marcus Majella, Samantha Schmutz, Cacau Protásio, Silvio Guindane, Marcelo Médici, Paulo Serra, and other big names in the Brazilian humor.

“Everyone was really brave. It’s really hard to get into the studio to make you laugh in a situation like this. When you’re not feeling well, you don’t want to laugh or you’re scared, technically it’s a magic to get it,” he explained.

“I came to see my colleagues in a different way, and I also began to look at humor in a more noble way. Without it [humor], we wouldn’t achieve much during this pandemic.”

Paulo Gustavo’s Birthday is Humor Day

Paulo Gustavo (Photo: Bob Wolfenson)

This Saturday (30), in addition to Paulo Gustavo’s birthday – who would turn 43 – is also the State Humor Day. The date was made official by the state of Rio de Janeiro in honor of the contribution left by the comedian. In addition to this, Romeu and Gael’s father gained a street named after him in Niterói, the city where he was born and raised.

Paulo will also be honored at the 2022 Carnival. With the plot theme “Minha Vida É uma Peça”, the São Clemente samba school will celebrate the actor’s art and life.

Rua do Paulo Gustavo in Niterói, RJ (Photo: Guilherme Venaglia/Reproduction)

Service

Mood Upset: October 29 at 9:30 pm on Humor Multishow on Youtube

Episode and special Paulo Gustavo: October 30 on Multishow and on Humor Multishow on Youtube

Official premiere of Vai Que Cola – Season 9: November 1st at 10:30 pm at Multishow