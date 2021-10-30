Luciano Huck praises Globo’s quality and Porchat makes fun of Record at an event

THE Globe promoted this Thursday (28) the UPFront Globo, in which he announced new programming for 2022. The event featured artists from the network, such as Luciano Huck, who commanded a part.

O entertain accompanied the event, aimed at advertising agencies and advertisers. Huck opened and said that Globo is perhaps going through its biggest transformation. The presenter also praised the station.

“Perhaps the greatest transformation in its history”, said Luciano Huck about the moment of Globo. In the opening speech, he highlighted the famous quality standard of the channel.

Several hired by the station attended the event. Hired in August, Marcos Mion appeared to talk about his new reality show on Multishow, Túnel do Amor.

Fábio Porchat makes fun of Mion

The event was integrated with all Globo channels, both open TV and pay TV. Fábio Porchat also participated and welcomed Mion. Without naming names, the comedian made fun of supposedly giving a hint to Record, where it also came from. “A refugee is always welcomed with great affection here”, said Porchat.

Globo’s sports presenter Lucas Gutierrez appeared to be funny. The journalist was present at the part of the event that talked about sporting events.

Gutierrez spoke about the World Cup in Qatar. In one of the excerpts, he appeared at an Arab restaurant in Rio de Janeiro and joked that, as the World Cup sponsorship quotas have not yet been sold, didn’t have money to record outside Brazil.

Fernanda Gentil was responsible for presenting the news about the soap operas. With a shortage of unpublished productions due to the pandemic, Globo is preparing the return of all unpublished soap operas.

Globo News

Gentil spoke with names like Cauã Reymond, Dira Paes and Lilia Cabral. Cauã will be the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, the next nine o’clock soap opera. Dira is slated for the Pantanal remake, which follows. Lilia, on the other hand, is quoted in Olho por Olho, a serial by João Emanuel Carneiro that debuts in the second half of 2022.

Straight from the studios where she was recording Além da Ilusão, the next soap opera of the six, Larissa Manoela sent a message. She said she is looking forward to her debut on Globo.

“I’m in a hurry on set for another day of recording Beyond Illusion. I’m very excited about this return to the studios and about my debut on TV Globo soap operas. Being able to be part of this 70-year history of soap operas is an immense honor”, said the actress.

Gentil left a message for Larissa and said he was sure of her success on the network. “Even more success. I know you will shine a lot here at Globo with us”, declared the presenter.

in the studio, Huck was cast in As Five. The series derived from Malhação: Viva a Diferença will have a second season that opens next year. First, with an exhibition on Globoplay, and then aired on open TV.

Luciano Huck even tried to get news from the As Five actresses about the new season, but they dodged