MacBook Pro with M1 Max for Gaming Performance Tested – MacMagazine

O MacBook Pro — or rather, Apple notebooks in general — is not a favorite among the gaming community for a variety of reasons, from extremely expensive and, in most cases, limited configurations to customization done by Apple itself.

With the launch of the new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros, however, the power of Apple’s new top-of-the-line chip (the M1 Max) has even been compared to that of a dedicated gaming console (PlayStation 5).

The fact is that, now, the new MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip and 32GB of unified memory has been put to the test on its gaming performance by MrMacRight. Check out:

According to YouTuber, the machine has the same or better performance than the video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 — quite popular for setups of intermediate games.

Apple really needs to start being more aggressive in getting publishers to port AAA games to the Mac. The M1 is more than capable of running many of these games and now there are millions of Macs with the M1 and M1 Pro. I checked how each of the benchmarks compares to desktop laptops in the applied settings. All in all, the M1 Max looks as good as a 3060 laptop. That’s pretty impressive considering how little power it uses and how the fans won’t turn on.

Of course, no one (I don’t think) is going to buy a MacBook Pro with M1 Max just for gaming — it’s still impressive that it can match or surpass PC configurations specifically for that purpose.

What did you think?

14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro

via 9to5Mac