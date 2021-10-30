Machismo can harm a woman’s health; understand the relationship – 10/30/2021

Women have always faced challenges and resistance throughout history. This finding is regrettable, but it is real. Whether to get the right to vote, or to be recognized in the labor market, women lived and still lives with the need to surpass themselves and prove their worth.

There is no productive society without the active and dynamic presence of women. However, historically there was a predominance of imposing attitudes that reflected what stands out as a macho posture. Men, influenced by environmental values ​​or family issues, started to adopt measures to contain the professional growth of women and, at the same time, extremely abusive attitudes, such as harassment and aggression.

The impacts of this imposing and sexist posture in a woman’s life are not limited to professional and behavioral issues. There is an impact on women’s health that deserves and should be much debated.

When a woman, in her work environment, suffers moral or sexual harassment, it is not only her image as a human being that was affronted and violated, but also her hormonal stability, her immune balance and her bodily functions.

A woman who goes through this embarrassing situation becomes a person with greater propensity for cardiac arrhythmias, high blood pressure, skin problems, hair loss, digestive problems and mental disorders.

When a woman is underserved by a predominantly male work team, without due recognition in terms of salary and promotions, she goes to work living with many undesirable symptoms. Do you know that feeling of knowing that you will suffer some humiliation and have to be in that place for reasons of financial survival?

Image: iStock

The line of reasoning is exactly this – a person with great potential, deserving of respect and dignity, but who is the victim of a haughty and sexist posture, which causes emotional trauma and very uncomfortable symptoms.

There is a concept, which is often put into perspective, about the greater sensitivity of women to different events. From this idea comes another concept: a woman cries and is fragile. Let’s put the facts in their place. Crying is a normal manifestation of any human being, when faced with a certain feeling. Crying is not a privilege for men or women, regardless of gender, race and culture. Remember that we are born crying (in most cases).

Crying should not be categorized as synonymous with frailty either. However, macho attitudes are based, among other things, on this false fragility of women; in fact, we know it’s all just an excuse to act haughtily. But the justification before society is that an imposing attitude was necessary, as women would be fragile and incapable.

Women, for hormonal reasons and also for cultural influences, are often more sensitive and emotional. This is not a reason for harassment and abuse to occur. This same heightened sensitivity of the female sex causes, with great vehemence, a profound physiological and mental imbalance, in the face of so many humiliations.

Many diseases that affect a woman, who is experiencing situations of humiliation and harassment, can culminate in irreversible consequences, both in the body and in the personality.

And how then to intervene in this scenario so tragic and that seems to never end? First, every man should recognize the essential role that women play in the family and in society. At the same time, coming to see something that macho blindness often impedes—when a woman is harassed and humiliated, she’s not just experiencing embarrassment, she’s literally dying faster.

The macho posture imposes on a woman many sensations and manifestations, which can compromise her health and emotional balance. Harassment situations are real triggers for stress, changing a person’s behavior, decreasing their productivity and creating trauma for the rest of their lives.

Could it be that the only pandemic that compromises life and health would be the covid-19 pandemic? Of course, the harassment pandemic would also need a vaccine, but a vaccine for the conscience of those men who, in a cowardly way, insist on this demoralization of their friends, colleagues, wives and girlfriends.