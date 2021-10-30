Man dies after being hit by train and dragged for 300 meters in BH – Gerais

Man dies after being hit by train in Bairro Santa Efignia, in Belo Horizonte (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) A 35-year-old man died when he was run over by a freight train in Belo Horizonte, in Bairro Santa Efignia, East Region of the capital, this Saturday morning (10/30). According to the Fire Department, after the impact, he was dragged for about 300 meters until the train completely stopped.

Firefighters reported that the victim is a walker who was reportedly run over while transiting the site. He couldn’t dodge the train and ended up running over, getting under the locomotive.

The soldiers were called by the Military Police for support at around 7:15 am to remove the body, as it had been imprisoned in a place with difficult access. The situation occurred at Avenida dos Andradas, 331, behind the Municipal Guard Base, before the Avenida do Contorno viaduct. According to the Fire Department, the place is a point for drug users.

VLI, the company responsible for the railway, informed that the victim was lying on the railway. The company regretted the accident, stated that it periodically maintains the walls around the tracks and advised the population to avoid approaching the railway.