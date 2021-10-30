Marina says she already knew that Tati would be eliminated

by

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

10/30/2021 08:28 amUpdated on 10/30/2021 08:28 am

During the seventh party of A Fazenda 13, Marina and Aline talked about the elimination of Tati Quebra Barraco and the influencer stated that it was not a surprise for her.

“Tati. I already knew she was going out,” Marina snapped. Aline questioned: “How did you know? Friend, you said, but I didn’t have so much faith”.

The influencer explained: “Friend, can I tell you the truth? Everyone who left so far, I knew” and the ex-panicat joked: “I won’t ask you when I’m in the field”.

The girl continued to defend that she has a good vision of the game: “I even knew why. And they came back talking and I said: ‘That’s what I thought’. Sometimes the most silent person is the one who most sees the game” .

Aline agreed with her friend: “I was going to say that now. I don’t judge who keeps silent.”

The people also talked about the game and Aline advised Marina to position herself to avoid other pedestrians ‘step on her head’.

