Marina says she already knew that Tati would be eliminated

During the seventh party of A Fazenda 13, Marina and Aline talked about the elimination of Tati Quebra Barraco and the influencer stated that it was not a surprise for her.

“Tati. I already knew she was going out,” Marina snapped. Aline questioned: “How did you know? Friend, you said, but I didn’t have so much faith”.

The influencer explained: “Friend, can I tell you the truth? Everyone who left so far, I knew” and the ex-panicat joked: “I won’t ask you when I’m in the field”.

The girl continued to defend that she has a good vision of the game: “I even knew why. And they came back talking and I said: ‘That’s what I thought’. Sometimes the most silent person is the one who most sees the game” .

Aline agreed with her friend: “I was going to say that now. I don’t judge who keeps silent.”

The people also talked about the game and Aline advised Marina to position herself to avoid other pedestrians ‘step on her head’.

Dennis DJ performs at the ‘Mundo da Imaginação’ party in ‘The Farm’

1 / 17 The Farm 2021: Dennis DJ rocks the seventh party of rural reality reality Play/PlayPlus two / 17 A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo and Erasmo Viana at the seventh party of the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 17 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians arrive for the reality party Play/Playplus 4 / 17 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians arrive for Friday’s reality party Play/Playplus 5 / 17 The Farm 2021: Peons at the party hosted by Dennis DJ Play/Playplus 6 / 17 The Farm 2021: Rico and Bil at the party with Dennis DJ Play/Playplus 7 / 17 The Farm 2021: Peons at the party hosted by Dennis DJ Play/Playplus 8 / 17 The Farm 2021: Decoration of the seventh party of reality Play/Playplus 9 / 17 The Farm 2021: Decoration of the seventh party of reality Play/Playplus 10 / 17 The Farm 2021: Dynho dancing and enjoying the seventh party Play/Playplus 11 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla at the seventh party of the reality show Play/Playplus 12 / 17 The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla at the seventh party of the reality show Play/Playplus 13 / 17 The Farm 2021: Decoration of the seventh party of reality Play/Playplus 14 / 17 A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Dayane at the seventh party of the reality show Play/Playplus 15 / 17 The Farm 2021: Peons toast at the party Play/Playplus 16 / 17 A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo, o Arcrebiano, at the seventh party of the reality show Play/Playplus 17 / 17 The Farm 2021: Decoration of the seventh party of reality Play/Playplus