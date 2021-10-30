Maurcio Souza: lawyer who went to the STF against homophobia asks the criminal – Politics

Maurcio Souza lost his job after homophobic comments (photo: Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

Lawyer Paulo Iotti, author of the action that criminalized homophobia, called the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) asking that Maurcio Souza be prosecuted for the crime of homophobic racism. The volleyball player was fired from Minas Tnis Clube because of discriminatory posts.

Iotti’s piece was sent to MPMG this Friday (29/10). Yesterday, 20 LGBTQIA%2b parliamentarians had already sought the organ to deliver a representation against the athlete.

The action signed by Paulo Iotti asks that Maurcio be punished for practicing, inducing and inciting discrimination. The request goes against one of the articles of the law that deals with homophobia, racism and transphobia. In 2019, the Supreme Court (STF) equated the two crimes.

Known for positions that encourage segregation, Maurcio was outraged because of the bisexuality of the son of “Superman”, hero of the DC Comics. On Instagram, the central, who worked for the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics, insinuated that the character’s kiss on another man could be a kind of negative example.

"His speech is criminal because it incites prejudice against homosexuals and bisexuals. He makes us understand that the mere fact that a comic book represents a homo-affective relationship would be harmful to children and society," says Iotti, to State of Minas.



State of Minas



.

“Homophobia is not just physical aggression or direct insults. Any prejudice or discrimination against homosexuals or bisexuals is homophobia”, he adds.

The lawyer will seek justice for other measures. The idea is to file a civil lawsuit for moral and collective damages. The request sent in this sixth MPMG ombudsman was endorsed by the National Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersex (ABGLT). The National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (ANTRA) and the Association of Months for Diversity also sign.

Against hate speech, action



The other representation, filed yesterday, signed by federal and state deputies, councilors and a senator from seven different parties. The action was articulated by the mandate of Rika Hilton (Psol), a member of the Municipal Council of So Paulo. Fabiano Contarato (Rede/ES), member of the Federal Senate, signatory.

In Minas Gerais, the document has the signatures of Duda Salabert (PDT) and Bella Gonalves (PSOL), councilors of Belo Horizonte. The group notified Instagram, the scene of Maurcio’s posts, requesting the removal of LGBT-phobic content. The idea is to schedule an audience with the company to discuss the policies of the social network in combating homophobia and hate speech.

“It is important that the Public Ministry investigates and indicts Maurcio Souza. So that other people, even, do not feel like attacking the lives and dignity of others because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” claims Bella Gonalves.

‘He never really apologized’



The pressure on Maurcio Souza intensified at the end of last week, when Torcida Independente, which gathers fans of the Minas volleyball team, decided to ignore him in matches. On Tuesday (26), the club decided to remove him from activities indefinitely. The player went to Twitter, where he had less than 100 followers, to publish a portrait directed, according to him, “to everyone I disrespected or offended”.

A day later, however, the termination of the contract was announced. Earlier, on Instagram, Maurcio had changed the content of the “apology” and stated that opinion does not mean homophobia.

“It’s a very common tactic of those who make prejudiced statements and hate speeches in general to say ‘I’m sorry if anyone was offended.’ That’s not apologizing. Apologizing is saying what you said is wrong and you’ll reconsider. that Maurcio did in no time,” counters Iotti.

Bella remembers that thoughts such as those embraced by Maurcio can have physical consequences. “The speech of hate, in addition to being violent and producing multiple damages, legitimizes very extreme forms of violence. Just last week, five transvestites were murdered (in Brazil). We need to firmly attack LGBTphobia.”

“The point is: he never really apologized. He reaffirmed that, for him, having a comic book with a bisexual character or kissing another man, in a homo-affective relationship, would be against the family, would bring society problems and against the correct . That’s homophobia,” adds the lawyer.

‘Estrelato’ becomes an offshoot of the case



Without a club and at 33 years of age, Maurcio Souza also had his doors closed by Renan Dal Zotto, coach of the Brazilian national team. To “O Globo”, the commander assured that “there is no room for homophobic professionals” in his team.

In social networks, however, it has been hailed as “martyr”. On Instagram, for example, it already surpasses 1.5 million followers.

“There are people who identify with homophobic speeches. Everyone loves to deny and say that it was not homophobia, but an opinion. The opinion was homophobic. I feel offended as a gay man”, protests Paulo Iotti.

The report sought out the Minas Gerais Public Ministry to find out about the procedures following the delivery of shares. If there is a response, this text will be updated.