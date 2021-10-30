Mauricio Souza reaches 2 million followers and says he is already negotiating with a new volleyball club – Play

Fired from Minas Tênis Clube and from Brazilian Team for sharing homophobic lines, the volleyball player Mauricio Souza reached two million followers in social networks and declared that he already negotiates the contract with a new team sport to act this season.

“My manager already has some teams in mind, they are already under negotiation. The guys can rest easy, in a few days I’m on another team,” he informed ‘Canal Pilhado’, considering that he is analyzing proposals from abroad.

Although he made a public retraction apologizing for the posts in which he criticizes the bisexuality of the Superman character, the central said again in an interview that he will continue to defend his values.

“I will continue being the same way, I will not change. I always put (on social networks) my values, what I believed. Since I was nobody, I have always done this,” he said. “I will not change to please anyone. I will post what I think is important, what I believe, what happens in the country.”

The athlete also claimed that he always cultivated a good relationship with Douglas Souza, a homosexual player who countered his homophobic comments on the internet.

“I have nothing against him, he is a fantastic player and he has a perfect future ahead of him,” he said.

Growth

When he posted about two weeks ago, the player had around 250,000 followers on Instagram. This Saturday (30), the former Brazilian team reached the milestone of two million followers on the platform and thanked the “love with me and my family”.

Since the repercussion of the speeches, the athlete has raised the tone of the posts and gained support from politicians and admirers of President Jair Bolsonaro. The day after his resignation, for example, he shared an image of Superman kissing Wonder Woman, in reference to the post in which she questioned the character’s bisexuality.

Resignation

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, Renan dal Zotto, coach of the Brazilian volleyball team, also criticized the athlete’s lines. “This type of conduct by Mauricio is unacceptable and I am radically against any kind of prejudice, homophobia, racism,” he said. “When it comes to the Brazilian team, there is no room for homophobic professionals. Above all I need to have a team and I can’t have this type of controversy in the group. I’m not just referring to the cast of athletes. It’s general, for all professionals” , evaluated.