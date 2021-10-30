Maurício Souza says he is already looking for a new club and emphasizes: ‘I will not change’

Maurício Souza gave his first interview after being fired from Minas Tênis Clube, on Wednesday (27). On ‘Canal Pilhado’, the volleyball player commented on the repercussion and consequences of his posts on social networks, especially on the one that questioned the bisexuality of the current Superman, Joe Kent.

“I will continue being the same way, I will not change. I always put (on social networks) my values, what I believed. Since I was nobody, I have always done this,” he said. “I’m not going to change to please anyone. I’m going to post what I think is important, what I believe, what happens in the country,” he pointed out.

Maurício also said that he always had a good relationship with Douglas Souza — in addition to having played together for the Brazilian team, they played for the same team (Taubaté). Douglas, who is homosexual, was one of the voices to question the central’s homophobic manifestations. Commenting on his former colleague, Maurício said: “I have nothing against him, he is a fantastic player and he has a perfect future ahead of him.”

Finally, Maurício emphasized that he intends to play this season. Asked about his return to the courts, Maurício said that he does not see the return happening in Brazil and that his manager would be working with proposals from abroad.

“My manager already has some teams in mind, they are already under negotiation. The guys can be calm, in a few days I’m on another team,” said the player.