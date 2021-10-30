Maurílio and Silviano are punished with ‘passage to hell· TV News

Empire nears its end: the last chapter will be shown next Friday (5). The public will discover who Fabrício Melgaço is, as well as Maurílio’s real name (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). Silviano’s heir (Othon Bastos) is named Renato. Father and son will have their fates sealed after kidnapping Cristina (Leandra Leal) in the nine o’clock soap opera. Both will die.

Violence will “rule” in the next chapters of the serial. José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will have a final clash with José Pedro (Caio Blat), who will reveal the hidden enemy of the Commander.

The “man in black” will kill Maurilio. “Who’s the shit now? Say it,” the millionaire will shout after shooting the faker. “Maurilio has already gone to hell. What will be next?”, the commander will shout at the door of the shed that will serve as captivity.

“They killed my heir, bastards, I’m going to kill him, Commander. Bandit, murderer, murderer of my son,” Silviano will scream, crying out in pain. The former butler, rendered by Josué (Roberto Birindelli), will take advantage of a distraction from the driver and shoot him.

Silviano (Othon Bastos) is shot in the telenovela Império

Silviano will try to shoot the Commander, but Joshua will surprise him. Even wounded, he will fire a hail of bullets. Maria Marta’s ex-husband (Lilia Cabral) will slowly fall into his last act in the serial.

“Let’s get out of here, let’s go,” José Alfredo will say. But he will be surprised with a shot in the back fired by José Pedro and will also die.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The serial goes live on the next 8th.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.