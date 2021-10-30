Mauro Cezar: Flamengo is not a team without shame, it is a team without a good coach – 10/29/2021

Flamengo’s 3-0 defeat by Athletico-PR and elimination in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil increased the internal pressure on the club, with many questions to coach Renato Gaúcho, but during the match the anger of some fans also spilled over into the squad. , with screams of ‘shameless team’ and Gabigol hit by a glass of beer, as well as harassment to relatives of the Libertadores title hero of 2019.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #173, Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzes Flamengo’s situation and considers the reaction against the players unfair, reminding them of their importance in the club for recent achievements, in addition to stressing that the team’s problem today goes through the coaching staff. The journalist also draws attention to the team’s difficulties just when Renato Gaúcho needed to look for alternatives to deal with embezzlement.

“At the moment when Flamengo began to have absences, and started to have calls and injuries, and it was necessary for the coach to take action and find solutions, the team sank, because there is a lack of quality, knowledge and depth. The internal reports , behind the scenes, from the players’ contacts with the coach, that the athletes’ disappointment because they don’t find answers, there are many, Flamengo’s players today, this squad, which, incidentally, was unfairly called by some also silly fans at Maracanã without shame,” says Mauro.

“These guys are in the club’s history, they’ve won important titles. The team is not without shame, the team is without a coach, a team without a coach, and not a team without shame. be well trained, have someone who knows how to lead them and they have as a parameter, as a reference, Jorge Jesus and other great coaches they have worked with, because many have even played abroad, in Europe, with various coaches. come across a coach who is more ‘boleirão’, it must be very weird”, he adds.

For Mauro Cezar, Flamengo’s chance of recovery depends on Renato Gaúcho’s autonomy to the players and a minimal intervention in the team’s way of playing, pointing out that the three predecessor coaches were better than Renato.

“Everyone who preceded Renato was better, everyone, Ceni, Dome, everyone was better, there is no comparison. Flamengo has to have a good coach, there isn’t, I’ve been saying that for some time. right? It can work. In what way? If Renato interferes as little as possible. I spoke back there, I spoke about Posse de Bola and I’ll repeat, Renato has to kind of delegate game strategies to more experienced players, talk to them and listen to them,” says the journalist.

“Flamengo fell into the corner of the siren of hiring the coach who took 5-0 and was also devoured in the 1-1 game, with goals disallowed by the VAR in Porto Alegre. He made a mistake, now he doesn’t know what to do, if you change the coach, you don’t know who will bring it, and I think that Flamengo’s chance is for Renato to interfere as little as possible, to listen to the players and, together with them, try to define a strategy, the more experienced players, that group that can suddenly on the day the day to talk and arrive to try to resume some moves that Flamengo presented in games under his command, when he intervened less,” he concludes.

