Mauro Cezar: Not even Arrascaeta saves the mess that is Flamengo’s team today – 10/29/2021

Flamengo suffered from a series of embezzlements in recent games, mainly from players who are considered essential for the team, such as Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta, who is recovering from an injury in his left thigh and who missed important games in the which the red-black team did not do well.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #173, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that Arrascaeta is important to Flamengo, but even his return would not solve the team’s problem, which is more linked to the way they are trained. Considering that the Uruguayan must play for his country’s national team before the Libertadores final, the journalist says that fans will need to pray.

“He should be recovered to play for Uruguay and then the Flamengo fan has to light a candle for São Judas Tadeu, yesterday was the saint’s day, even to see if everything goes well and if he doesn’t get hurt, but then he doesn’t. there is a way for the club to get away from it, it’s the bizarreness of our calendar, of world football, South America, to be forced to give up a player on the eve of a super decisive game, the most important of the season,” says Mauro.

“Now, I don’t think Arrascaeta can solve the mess that is Flamengo’s team today, I think it’s not a problem for the players, the team is poorly trained, he dismantled the team, he destroyed the team. make changes, he ends up with the team,” he adds.

Mauro also draws attention to another bad performance by defender Léo Pereira, with an error in the ball’s output, and recalled that Rogério Ceni was criticized when Willian Arão backed up to the defense precisely to improve the quality of the pass in the ball’s output, also considering that the improvised steering wheel did better as a defender than Léo Pereira.

“A very curious thing that I wanted to remember, when Ceni put Arão as defender and was criticized, who played better as a defender, Aaron in the Brazilian title campaign or today Leo Pereira? Arão was better than Léo Pereira. Léo Pereira, Athletico-PR’s two goals in Curitiba, head goals, were on top of him and Athletico-PR’s first goal, Athletico-PR’s first goal was born from a pass error by Léo Pereira, a ball at the bonfire for Diego, the second in a row, from there comes the play and the penalty”, says Mauro.

“Why did Arão go to the defense? To have a better quality output. So, the previous coach, very fought, with mistakes, with hits, especially within the club, maybe, relationships, he was looking for solutions and they worked, Flamengo is the Brazilian champion and today the coach insists on this player who has no condition today, he has no condition at the moment. In fact, Léo Pereira is even out of Libertadores because he is foolishly suspended for a silly sending-off against Barcelona-EQU”, he adds. .

the columnist of UOL he also comments on the fact that Flamengo’s management celebrates the club’s earnings and does not take the opportunity to hire a higher level technical committee than the current one.

“I don’t think even Arrascaeta saves. In this mess that is, Wednesday was a very shameful thing. And the most bizarre, Flamengo boasts of a turnover this year that should reach R$ 1 billion. Separate R$ 4 or 5 million and hires a top-notch technical committee for our standards, as it had in 2019, and delivers the key to the CT to the guy. Why did the Portuguese bring six, seven people with him? Because he doesn’t trust the structure he has sponsored , friends”, he concludes.

