Maverick: Should Fiat Toro fear the arrival of the new Ford pickup in Brazil? – 10/29/2021

The arrival of the first Maverick units in Brazil, even if only for launch actions, rekindled the future dispute between the Ford pickup and Fiat Toro. But should the national market leader fear the coming of the American utility vehicle?

Ford dominates the world when it comes to pickup trucks. Clearly leads the largest market for this type of vehicle in the United States. This DNA of the brand’s utilities will add value to Maverick, but that alone will not be enough to have a volume that makes it compete among the leaders.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

Confirmation that, at first, the gasoline version will only come with the same mechanical set as the Bronco must have given the Italians a little more relief. Maverick’s hybrid version would be Ford’s trump card in trying to take customers away from Toro’s diesel versions. With only gasoline, however, this fight is no longer fair.

Version prepared for Brazil, the Maverick Lariat FX4 has a 2.0 Ecoboost turbo engine with about 240 hp (a little more than the Bronco) and eight-speed automatic transmission. Like the SUV, it should have all-wheel drive with terrain selector, adding the brand’s off-road DNA.

Remembering that Maverick in single version will face a wide range of Toro versions. There are three engine options, two flex, one being aspirated (1.8 with 139 hp) and the other turbo (1.3 with 185 hp), in addition to the turbodiesel with 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm of torque. Maverick is far more powerful and has even more torque (38.4 kgfm) than any Toro. But in times of high gasoline, the lack of other powertrains can weigh – even for a target audience with high purchasing power.

Maverick has similar measurements to Toro: it ties in width (1.84 m) and height (1.74 m), but gains in length by 13 centimeters with its 5.07 meters and in the wheelbase 8 cm longer (3.07 m). m against 2.99 m from Toro). Compared to the Ranger, for example, the Maverick is about a foot shorter in length.

Regarding on-board technology, Toro prepared well for the arrival of the modern Ford pickup. Fiat modernized the interior of its utility, promoting wireless connectivity in the cabin and even remotely through an app. Maverick will have it all too, based on what we saw in Bronco. So, in this regard, the rivals are well matched.

Maverick’s launch actions begin now in November and should culminate with the arrival of the pickup trucks to dealerships in about 120 days. The price will be decisive. Today, the most expensive Toro, the Ultra, costs R$198,000. Ford will not be able to stray too far from this value if it wants to be breathless with the novelty. Even because, above the house of R$ 200 thousand we already have interesting versions of Ranger with turbodiesel engine. The blue oval assembler will not have a very wide value range to work with their Maverick.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.

* Contributed by Bruno Vasconcelos to the column