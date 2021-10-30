MC Gui gets angry with Bil Araújo and confronts him

MC GUI argued Bil Araújo in The Farm 13, because he didn’t swallow having been nominated by the then Farmer straight to the sixth Roça of the rural reality show, which he eliminated Tati Breaks Shack with 15.78% of the votes.

The funkeiro complained that he was ignored by the physical educator for three days before the vote, but that after returning from his first farm, he noticed the change in behavior: “He was giggling, smiling, joking, he’s going to smile at the c#ralh#’s house, not on top of me with his little game. Oh, go take it in c#”.

“If you’re going to curse, you go, you take it in the middle of your c#”, countered the capixaba. “Three days, even in my eye, you didn’t have the courage to look, just because you were going to put me in the countryside. Where do you see the problem with that? Where do you need to be ignoring others?”, replied the MC. “I don’t even want to look”, returned the former BBC 21.

“Then I came back from Roça, hug me, smile, play with me”, continued the owner of the hit O Bonde Passau. “Play with you? Ah MC Gui, my egg”, released the former No Limite 5. I just think it’s a lot of hypocrisy, I say and repeat, as many times as I want”, said Bill. “So, say what you think, what you think”, replied Bill.

“What I think, no, what everyone saw, is that no one has the courage to speak, when it was with me everyone judged me, but when it was with you [ninguém falou nada]. Now, you will support from here until the end of the program, the three days you were frowning and not looking me in the eye”, said the friend of Tati Quebra Barraco.

“I support, I don’t care, what’s the problem with me not looking you in the face?”, questioned Arcrebian. The singer said he felt sorry for the pawn’s departure, because he likes him a lot and Bil called him a liar: “You told the guys that you left because you were homesick”.

