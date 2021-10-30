MC Gui stays at ‘Fazenda’, fans let out fireworks and Galisteu says: ‘Nothing to do with the production’ | Television



Adriane Galisteu says that the production of ‘A Fazenda’ has nothing to do with the fireworks they unleashed for MC Gui – Reproduction

Published 10/29/2021 08:20 AM

Rio – MC Gui was the first pedestrian to be saved from the farm in “A Fazenda”, on Thursday night. When the funkeiro was returning to the headquarters, a fireworks display took place in Itapecerica da Serra, where the reality show is recorded. The presenter Adriane Galisteu spoke on the spot about the fireworks.

“Whoa, fireworks! We have! […] Let me make it clear that these fireworks have nothing to do with the production of ‘A Fazenda’, with the direction of ‘A Fazenda’. I want to make this very clear,” said the presenter.

MC Gui’s official profile celebrated the fireworks on Twitter. “And let’s go from fireworks to our pawn,” read the message. Lucas Selfie, former participant of “A Fazenda” and presenter of “Cabine de Decompression”, lamented the fireworks display. “Lots of fires here. Pity for pets,” he wrote.