MC Mirella kissing João Guilherme? Know the whole truth!

MC Mirella spoke with the column and showed all the evidence against the speech of the solicitor Rayane Cassemiro after being accused of cheating on her husband, Dynho Alves, with singer João Guilherme, after the Halloween party of influencer Vivi Wanderley, on the night of Tuesday (10/26). MC’s husband, it’s worth remembering, is confined to A Fazenda 13. This Friday (29/10), in response to followers on Instagram, Rayane released the gossip that reverberated on the web and even Mirella, who responded immediately. on Twitter: “It’s already so hard for me. I go out to distract myself and they invent everything. This girl was crazy, very drunk! She came at me all the time, she must have been mad because I didn’t pay attention to her (precisely because I was drunk)”, she blurted out.

The column sought out Mirella, who soon confirmed that she will sue Rayane Cassemiro for libel and libel. In addition, the singer reported that the socialite was on top of her at the party, trying to be nice. “I do not know her. She was very drunk, came all the time to talk to me, trying to be nice and everything. Only she was very strange. So I didn’t pay much attention or relevance to her. I was kind of ignoring her. I think she was kind of mad about it. And I’m not a drinker, especially because I was driving, right?”, he explained.

About the claim of being alone and kissing with João Guilherme, Mirella maintains that she was with many people at the time and that the statements said in the video are false. “It was me, João Guilherme, Amanda, Gabi… Wow, there were a lot of people around! This girl is traveling. It wasn’t just me and João Guilherme. It was me, him and a bunch of people. We were talking. We were all wanting to leave. She is such a liar that she posted that I kissed him at 6:30 am, 7 am and I have a video that at 6 am sharp I was in the car driving home,” he says.

The MC ended the conversation with the column with a vengeance: “I didn’t want them to be posting these things because I’ve been through so much. I have been through so much humiliation. On my Instagram, they keep calling me a cuckold, I don’t know what, I can’t take it anymore! I don’t want to send anything negative to Dynho. I want him through to the final. I wanted people to respect him and me”.

Watch the video in which Mirella defends herself against Rayane Cassemiro’s accusations:

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.