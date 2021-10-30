Meet the gaming notebook capable of running ultra games

Those who are lovers of good computer games know the importance that graphic features play in the experience. In this sense, the latest titles are increasingly demanding, making it necessary to have cutting-edge hardware to be able to prove the experience that was thought by the developers.

When we are in front of a gaming notebook, these same premises are also valid, but with the difficulty of not being so easy to reach the level that we so long for. However, this is not a reality with the brand new Alienware m15, a dedicated gaming machine that is part of the Dell brand portfolio.

Immersive graphics

On the desktop or notebook, immersive graphics are part of the gaming experience (Source: Dell/Courtesy)

If you’re used to playing on your notebook, you should understand what we’re talking about: those lush graphics, which show a battlefield as if it were real; or that unique sensation of sneaking through a cold, damp dungeon, feeling the chills of that place; or even the scares that an image or sound can provide.

A conventional machine cannot provide this immersive experience. Most of the time, you have to choose between beautiful graphics and satisfying gameplay. In an ordinary notebook, you can’t have both things at the same time. In Alienware m15, on the other hand, it’s possible to experience all the sensations that were minimally planned for gamers running everything at maximum settings.

Speaking of settings, card-carrying gamers are already used to the graphics detailing options. You usually have to choose between low, medium, high and ultra levels for the visual aspects of a game, and there are many who need to “dancing” from one mode to another to find the ideal setting.

What dream would it be to be able to relax with this on a gaming notebook, select the best graphics option and be sure that the game will run “smooth” even with such demanding visuals?

Ultra mode on a notebook?

The best visual gaming experience on a notebook (Source: Dell/Publishing)

The Alienware m15 ensures that you can opt for the best look of a game and still experience fluid and crash-free gameplay. Take Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a base, for example. This recently released title is one that is capable of demanding more from today’s notebooks.

At lower setting levels, the game is still incredibly beautiful, but the visual details aren’t perfect. The snow that falls on vegetation, for example, is not so defined. The leaves on the bushes don’t look so realistic. And the field of view looks hampered, as if the settings are limiting what the game is capable of showing.

In the ultra mode of the new Alienware m15, the experience changes completely. Not only the setting, but the characters gain contours that, at the lowest settings, were not noticeable. It seems that we are facing a new game, capable of making the eyes of those who care about the graphic quality of their games shine.

Textures are the components that play an important role between different graphical configuration modes. In some titles, it is possible to adjust them individually, in the characters and in the scenery, significantly modifying the visual impact of a game.

Alienware m15, the ideal gaming notebook

The Alienware m15 allows you to run ultra games without compromising gameplay (Source: Dell/Publishing)

No more dreaming to enjoy satisfying gameplay and insane graphics on a gaming notebook. The Alienware m15, brand new notebook that is part of the Dell family, is being manufactured in Brazil and is now arriving in the national market of high performance machines.

One of the big news is the fact that this computer will already come equipped with Windows 11, a new version of Microsoft’s operating system. This also includes features such as DirectX12, which enables graphics with a high frame rate, and DirectStorage, which significantly reduces loading time in supported games.

Unsurprisingly, the machine’s hardware impresses, combining an 11th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics card. This translates to maximum gaming power, running at the highest possible resolution .

To complete the experience provided by this notebook, we have an elegant design, keyboard with AlienFX RGB 4-Zone, 15-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. It is also necessary to remember that Dell offers support solutions like Premium Support, with assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and assistance for parts and programs such as Office and Windows, as well as support for installing and configuring legitimate games.

Interested in learning more about this computer? Then watch the new video to get to know the Alienware m15 up close and visit the Dell website for more details about this super machine.