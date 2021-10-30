Mega-Sena draws R$40 million accumulated prize this Saturday

RIO – Caixa holds this Wednesday the draw for the 2424 Mega-Sena contest, with an accumulated prize of R$ 40 million. Bets can be placed until 7pm today at accredited lottery outlets, over the internet or in the lottery app. The simple guess costs R$4.50.

In the last draw, held on Wednesday, no bettor hit the six dozen. The numbers drawn were: 16 – 18 – 38 – 48 – 51 – 60.

Bets for the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7pm on contest days at accredited lottery outlets, over the internet or in the lottery application. The simple guess costs R$4.50.

The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço de Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. Caixa’s social networks – @LoteriasCAIXAOficial on Facebook and Caixa channel on YouTube – will broadcast live.

Sweepstakes

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$10 and each share cannot be less than R$5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.