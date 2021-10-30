MEI from a city in Minas Gerais can borrow up to R$ 25,000 at zero interest – Economy

Entrepreneurs will be able to take loans of up to R$ 25,000, if the law is sanctioned (photo: Municipality of Frutal/Disclosure) Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and microenterprises (ME) will be able to borrow from R$14,000 to R$25,000 from the banks, without any interest, in Frutal, in Tringulo Mineiro. which determines the project approved this Thursday (10/28) by the city councilors, which is now being analyzed by the mayor. The loan could be repaid in up to 36 months, with the interest being paid by the municipal administration. The project follows the example of other cities in Minas Gerais, such as Coromandel, in Alto Paranaba, and Passos, in the south of Minas. The objective is to help small businesses economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indication document for the Frutal Juro Zero Program, the city hall was signed by councilors Jos Ado da Silva, Jhonathan Martins Siqueira, Maza Signorelli Nunes and Antonio Joaquim da Silva, being developed through a partnership between the Municipality of Frutal, Sebrae Minas and ACIF /CDL

The Frutal Juro Zero Program was developed through a partnership between the Municipality of Frutal, Sebrae Minas and ACIF/CDL (photo: Municipality of Frutal/Disclosure)

The document sent to Mayor Bruno Augusto says that the action “will surely be a reference for entrepreneurship in the country, which aims to rescue the administrative-financial capacity of entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic”. The councilors also claim that they were inspired by the experience in Coromandel.

Award-winning program



Also according to information from the Frutal Juro Zero Program, the Coromandel Juro Zero Program will receive the 2021 Smart Cities Award, granted by the International Forum of Smart Cities of Minas Gerais, as it was chosen among more than 200 ideas presented by municipalities throughout Minas Gerais. General, in the entrepreneurship category.