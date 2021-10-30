Meta, ex-Facebook, can now ‘arrive’ with camera clock – 10/29/2021

A watch with a camera should be one of the new bets of Meta, the new name of the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to rumors, the forecast is that the product will go on the market from 2022 to compete with smartwatches (smart watches) developed by Apple.

It is speculated that the watch’s name is “Milan” and that it will be compatible with cell phones with systems iOS (iPhone) and Android.

The information was released by Bloomberg after an alleged image of the device was found by software developer Steve Moser amidst Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories codes, which began shipping in early September.

A company spokesman declined to confirm or deny the product, preferring not to comment on the matter.

How the product can be

The image shows that the watch will have the camera on the lower front. The screen will feature rounded contours and the strap will be removable. There are also buttons on the right side of the item.

Facebook? I mean Meta casually left this image of their ‘Milan’ smart watch in their ‘Facebook View’ app. Now Meta joins the notch conversation with a bottom notch.

?Front facing camera

?Stainless Steel

?Looks detachable https://t.co/T3xw4mzvTx — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 28, 2021

According to Bloomberg, Meta develops the product thinking about users who need to use the camera for video conferences regardless of the moment.

Another planned resource, informed the publication, is to record photos and videos and then download them to the cell phone.

The smart watches currently marketed by Apple and Samsung, main rivals in the smartwatch business, do not yet have cameras.

A source reportedly told Bloomberg that Meta works with three versions of the product, with different release deadlines.