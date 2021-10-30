Microsoft buys Two Hat, company specializing in content moderation

New purchase from Microsoft!

Through its official website, Microsoft confirmed that it has purchased a new company, Two Hat, a company specialized in online content moderation.

According to Microsoft, the purchase of Two Hat came after a huge increase in the number of harmful content being published on the internet, and that the purchase will help the company and the giant from Redmond to become references in the area of ​​moderation of harmful content on the internet, using a wide range of technologies.

Microsoft said the purchase symbolizes the union of a long-time partnership, and that Two Hat’s services will be sold to various companies. On Xbox, the company will help to moderate and improve the Xbox Network system, allowing for a much safer environment for users. Check out what Dave McCarthy, head of Xbox products and services said:

“In recent years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement in-game and non-game proactive moderation technologies to detect and remove harmful content before it reaches members of our communities. For example, Two Hat technology has helped make global communities on Xbox, Minecraft and MSN safer for users. This is thanks to its highly configurable technology, which allows the user to decide what is good and what is not.” he said.

Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, also commented on the purchase, see:

The trust and safety of our community is a cornerstone for Xbox. That’s why we’re happy to announce Microsoft’s acquisition of Two Hat, the leader in content moderation solutions. We will continue to invest in the safety of our players. https://t.co/oTSFxXzWBZ — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 29, 2021

“The trust and confidence of our community is the foundation for Xbox. That’s why we’re happy to announce the acquisition of Two Hat by Microsoft, a leader in content moderation solutions. We will continue to invest in the safety of our players.” he said.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.