Microsoft passes Apple and becomes the most valuable company in the world

Microsoft has surpassed Apple and has become, at least momentarily, the most valuable company in the world that has shares traded on any stock exchange. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The change in position has more to do with Apple’s downturn: the company’s shares depreciated following the release of the company’s third quarter 2021 financial report. in sales in some sectors, especially due to shortages in the semiconductor industry, and was below market expectations.

Because it is less reliant on hardware to record revenue, Microsoft remains more stable and even saw growth accelerated by rising demand for cloud services: the company’s shares rose more than 45% in 2021, against a “only” 15 high. % on Apple.

Trillion Show

Apple currently has an approximate market value of $2.43 trillion, according to data from Yahoo! Finance. Microsoft currently has $2.44 trillion.

Apple was the first company in the United States to reach a market value of $2 trillion, reaching the rank in August of last year. Microsoft reached that figure in June 2021, while automaker Tesla was the latest brand to reach half that figure.