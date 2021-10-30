Microsoft releases Windows 11 for more compatible PCs; know how to update

Microsoft this week released another batch of free Windows 11 for Windows 10 users. As expected, computers compatible with the operating system will be given the option to migrate operating system through Windows Update.

As MS previously reported, the update is distributed by machine learning models to reach all qualified devices. It is not known, however, which computers make up the current batch of updates.

Update will arrive for compatible computers (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

How do I know if my PC is compatible with Windows 11?

To check if your computer is Windows 11 compatible and is already in the queue to be updated, you should download the PC Health Check app (also known as “PC Health Check”). The program automatically analyzes the components and resources present in the machine and indicates what the user should do if something is not within the minimum requirements.

If something is out of place, it’s worth checking out these articles from Canaltech to fix some of the major compatibility issues:

If everything is working, just open the Start Menu and look for Windows Update to see if Windows 11 is already available for you.

You can still force the upgrade to Windows 11

If you don’t want to wait, there are still workarounds for installing Windows 11. Microsoft officially offers the clean installation method with a USB stick or the Installation Wizard, which is similar to the Windows Update process and can even maintain personal files on the computer.

According to Microsoft, however, “forced” installation is not recommended. The company suggests that users wait until the package arrives on the computer before finally getting to know the new system — however, you can officially download Windows 11 from the Microsoft website.

Windows 11 is still under construction

Although available in a stable version, Windows 11 follows the model of the previous system and will undergo important transformations over time. Currently, even many of the features promised at launch are not available and have yet to go through the trial period with members of the Windows Insider program.

Windows 11 still has bugs, but Microsoft fixes them very quickly (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The system is in good condition to be used on a daily basis, and more serious bugs are fixed with significant agility by Microsoft — as was the case with the problem with AMD processors. There are still loose ends, of course, but Microsoft is likely to fix them soon.

If you’re still in doubt about the migration, it’s worth reading the review of Windows 11 made by Canaltech. In it, the main positive points for migrating operating system were pointed out, but it was also highlighted that the OS still needs to go a long way to be as mature as Win 10.

