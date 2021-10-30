Minas associates group protests against Maurício Souza’s resignation after homophobic posts | volleyball

+ More news about volleyball

The demonstrators extended a banner with the following phrase: “Minas Tênis Clube, all members must have a voice and a turn.” The movement also demands greater participation from the partners in the decisions of the institution’s board.

A new demonstration may take place this Saturday night, when the Minas men’s volleyball team debuts, at 20:00 (GMT), in the 2021/2022 edition of the Superliga. The game will be against São José, in Belo Horizonte, in the gym on Rua da Bahia, in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

The central Maurício Souza made new posts after being fired by Minas. The player defended the club, stating that the dismissal happened because of the repercussions of the case. After contacting the report, the club and the two main sponsors decided not to comment further on the case.

Minas Tênis Clube announced the termination of its contract with central Maurício Souza last Wednesday. The decision came after the repercussion of postings of homophobic content made by the athlete, on social networks.

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the disclosure, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted a photo of the Superman and criticized DC’s decision. Minas expressed itself, on Monday, about the publication of the player. The club said that it respected the freedom of opinion of each athlete, but that it did not accept homophobic statements.

– Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on that will see where we end up – posted the player.

The post received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, but was also the target of numerous criticisms. The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite criticism, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.

The Belo Horizonte club used its own account to give more visibility to the message and considered that the requested public retraction had been carried out. However, there was dissatisfaction from one of the sponsors.

The wish of the partner companies was for the athlete to delete the posts, in addition to apologizing in the same space that made the posts. The situation also had negative repercussions for the central teammates themselves.