More than ten people are found dead in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region this Friday, 29

At least ten people were killed this Friday, 29, in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region. Cases were registered between 1:56 am and 6 pm.

At around 1:56 am a homicide was registered in Santa Maria, Ancuri, Grande Messejana. Around 6:42 am, a person was killed in the Granja Portugal neighborhood in Fortaleza. The male victim was shot and died on the spot.

At 8 am, a body was found in the Maranguapinho River, between São Miguel, Caucaia and Genibaú, Fortaleza. The male victim had no identification.

Around 2:30 pm, a homicide was registered in Pacatuba. At 3:00 pm two young women were executed in Mondubim. They were victims of members of a criminal faction, who filmed them and displayed images of the girls still alive on social media.

There was also a homicide in Pacajus around 5 pm and another case in the Planalto Ayrton Senna, around 5:30 pm, inside a barbershop. The male victim.

Around 6 pm, a homicide was registered in Coaçu, Eusébio, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

