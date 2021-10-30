MT: Accident between pickup truck and van with patients leaves 13 dead

At least 13 people died in an accident between a van and a pickup truck on BR-174, in Comodoro (MT), this Saturday (30). The wounded were taken to the Hospital Regional de Cáceres. According to information from the authorities, the two vehicles collided. The police are still investigating who would have invaded the opposite lane. Information is from G1.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the van transported patients undergoing hemodialysis three times a week. Also according to the folder, they were heading towards the Rim Institute of Vilhena, in Vilhena (RO).

Among the dead are two people who were in SW4, eight patients, two companions and the driver of the van.

See the dead list

Patients: João Alves Franco, José Luis da Silva, Antônio Pereira Soares, Silvalda Souza Silva, Luiz Guslinski, Geraldo Aparecido, Cenire dos Santos and Mailon Rocha

Escorts: Aparecida Guslinski and Elenice Fernandes de Souza

Van driver: Elias Santos

SW4 occupants: Marcio Coelho and Juliano Coelho

In a statement, the Prefecture of Comodoro said that it had decreed official mourning for three days because of the accident involving an official vehicle of the municipality. “The Administration in general expresses its consternation, added to the feeling of condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families”, says the statement.

