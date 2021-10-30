Multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents is extended

Photo: Agência Brasil





The Ministry of Health decided on Friday (29) to extend the multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents, under 15 years, until November 30th. The campaign’s objective is to promote social mobilization to update the Vaccination Booklet for Children and Adolescents (under 15 years of age).

Amid the drop in vaccine coverage of this falling public, especially during the covid-19 pandemic, the action that began on October 1st, has the offer of about 18 immunizers:

– BCG

– Hepatitis A and B

-Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B)

– Pneumococcal 10 valent

– VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine)

– VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine)

– Meningococcal C (conjugated)

– VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine)

– Yellow fever

– Triple viral (Measles, rubella, mumps)

– Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox)

– DTP (triple bacterial)

– Chickenpox

– quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

So far, with more than 3.2 million applied, São Paulo was responsible for most of them (456,487), followed by Bahia (283,230), Minas Gerais (261,673) and Ceará (226,298).

Doses of meningococcal (444,491), yellow fever (349,551) and pentavalent (335,945) were the most sought after, according to LocalizaSus.

According to the Ministry of Health, all vaccines, which are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI), are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The update of the vaccination situation, the folder emphasizes, increases protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing the occurrence of outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths.

Children under two years of age were the most affected by the campaign, with over 1.5 million doses applied.

Source: Agência Brasil