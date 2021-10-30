NASA detects massive solar eruption that could hit Earth in the next few days (PHOTO, VIDEO)

NASA reported that on Thursday (28) its Solar Dynamics (SDO) observatory detected a large solar eruption, the strongest storm in our star’s current weather cycle.

In the Sun was recorded a solar eruption of class X1, ie, the most powerful category of solar eruptions, according to the US Space Weather Forecasting Center (SWPC), which monitors space weather events, writes portal Space.

NASA’s observatory called the event a “significant solar flare”, adding that it was able to record it in real-time video.

According to the SpaceWeather portal, a coronal mass ejection – a huge eruption of charged particles – could reach Earth on Saturday (30) or Sunday (31), the day when Halloween is celebrated.

The eruption could overwhelm the aurora borealis at the Earth’s North Pole and potentially interfere with satellite communications.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics observatory captured this image of a solar eruption – the bright glare at the Sun’s lower center – on October 28, 2021. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in the eruption

Massive bursts of radiation from the Sun hurl charged particles out of the star. Eruptions are classified in a system where class C corresponds to relatively weak, class M to moderate, and class X to strong.