NASA discovers the depth of Jupiter’s spot; because it’s important? – 10/29/2021

NASA’s Juno mission got the first 3D image of Jupiter’s violent atmosphere, which brought interesting discoveries, particularly about the planet’s biggest and most famous storm: the Great Red Spot. They were presented yesterday (29), by scientists from the space agency.

The Big Spot, which we thought was a flattened anticyclone, like a pancake, is much deeper than expected. After flying over it twice, Juno discovered that its vortex reaches between 200 km and 500 km below the visible clouds, far inland.

“We knew it had been going on for a long time, but we didn’t know how deep or how deep it actually worked,” Scott said. Bolton, the main researcher of the mission. “It probably tapers off as it goes down.”

Until now, scientists believed that the hundreds of colored storms that blanket Jupiter – a gas giant – were restricted to the upper layer of clouds, which sunlight can penetrate, where water and ammonia are expected to condense. But they are all “taller” than we imagined.

“The Great Red Spot is as deep inside Jupiter as the International Space Station is right above our heads,” said Marzia Parisi, a researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

There were 37 passages of the ship very close to Jupiter; in February and July 2019, it flew high above the huge storm, 16,000 km wide. Equipped with a microwave radiometer and a gravity gauge, among other instruments, it was possible to take an unprecedented three-dimensional look at the phenomena.

But despite being gigantic, the iconic Great Red Spot is shrinking: in 1979, it was twice the diameter of Earth (about 24,000 km); since then it has shrunk by at least a third.

meteorological phenomena

Another important discovery concerns the resilient geometric cyclones at the planet’s poles. Juno found that there are five cyclonic storms at the south pole, shaped like a pentagon, and eight at the north pole, forming an octagon. In five years of observations, they have strangely remained in the same place – due to a pushing game that leads to balance.

The new data show that cyclones are warmer above, with lower atmospheric densities, and cooler below, with higher densities. Anticyclones, which rotate in the opposite direction, like the Great Spot, work the other way around: cooler above and warmer below.

The circulation of winds in Jupiter’s atmosphere also draws attention. The clouds are embedded in vertical jet streams, east and west, which extend up to 3,200 km deep. They are very distinct belts and zones, reddish and white, that envelop the planet; winds moving in opposite directions separate the lanes.

How these jets, which fuel storms, form is still a mystery to be unraveled by scientists. But Juno brought up a clue: the movement of ammonia gas from the atmosphere. It travels up and down, north to south, around the jets, in line with the currents.

Juno has been in operation since 2016, scanning the atmosphere and mapping the magnetic and gravitational fields of the largest planet in the Solar System. The mission is expected to extend until 2025. Several researches are being published based on the new findings.