National Book Day: 10 releases for the end of the year – Culture

At the National Book Day, O state select 10 releases that have hit bookstores in the last few weeks or are leaving the printer in the next few days.

At list with reading tips they range from the first book of short stories by Chico Buarque to the first work by the Russian Liudmila Ulítskaia published in Brazil. From the collected chronicles by Antônio Maria to the phrases by Clarice Lispector plucked from her books and taken from and comments by Vinicius de Moraes on various subjects retrieved from her interviews. From Angie Thomas’ new book for young readers to Anthony Bourdain’s tips for those who are missing a plane or the road.

O National Book Day is celebrated on October 29th. The date was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the National Library. The official founding date of the National Library is October 29, 1810. The building in which it works today, in downtown Rio, was inaugurated exactly a century later.

10 books to read in 2021

Vento Vadio: The Chronicles of Antônio Maria

On the centenary of the birth of Antonio Maria, who died prematurely at the age of 43, victim of a heart attack, in 1964, However, it releases a volume with 185 chronicles, most of which have never been published in a book, above all about Rio’s nightlife, friends and the hardships of real and impossible loves. Designed and organized by writer and researcher Guilherme Tauil, the Vadio Wind anthology intends to place the author, who was also a radio broadcaster, composer and sports commentator, in the pantheon of the chronicles’ classics and present an Antônio Maria less known to the Brazilian reader who has read him in other posthumous collections – the writer born into a rich Pernambuco family who lost everything with the bankruptcy of the plantations and, like so many people from the Northeast, he suffered prejudice in Rio.

Vento Vadio: The Chronicles of Antônio Maria

Author: Antônio Maria

Org.: Guilherme Tauil

Publisher: However (469 pages; R$ 89.90; R$ 54.90 the e-book)

Release: 11/8

Tchevengur, the only novel completed by Andrei Platonov (1899-1951), dialectically discusses the communist Soviet utopia: in the 1920s, Aleksandr Dvánov, son of a suicide bomber, and Stepán Kopienkin, accompanied by his rocim Força Proletaria, roam the Russian steppe in search from communist Eden and end up in a hallucinating city, Tchevengur, where beautiful and possessed human beings conceive the inconceivable paradise. Written between 1927 and 1929, the book was only published in Russia in 1988.

Chevengur

Author: Andrei Platonov

Translation: Maria Vragova and Graziela Schneider

Illustrations: Svetlana Filippova

Publisher: Ars et Vita (584 pages; R$ 102)

Release: 11/1

This new edition brings together The words and The time and adds 180 new quotes from Clarice Lispector to the work originally done by Roberto Corrêa dos Santos based on the reading of novels, short stories, chronicles and letters by one of the greatest writers in Brazilian literature. There are now 4,500 phrases by Clarice Lispector which can be read randomly and gain a different organization than the original volumes. This re-release was prompted by the editing of All Chronicles and All Letters, when the editorial team discovered new material. The volume features illustrations by Mariana Valente, Clarice’s granddaughter.

Words and Time

Author: Clarice Lispector

Publisher: Rocco (544 pages; R$99.90)

Vinicius By Vinicius: A Portrait in 150 Sentences

After Clarice, Vinicius. Journalist Maria Lucia Rangel followed in the wake of Vinicius de Moraes in newspapers, magazines, interviews, chronicles, letters and notes and gathers, in Vinicius By Vinicius, phrases from the poet, composer and singer about love, passion, sex, marriage, divorce, family, friendship, partnership, music, bossa nova, poetry, literature, cinema, arts, Brazil, politics, national identity and so on.

Vinicius By Vinicius: A Portrait in 150 Sentences

Author: Vinicius de Moraes

Organization: Maria Lucia Rangel

Publisher: Companhia das Letras (176 pages; R$ 49.90; 34.90 the e-book)

Around the World: An Irreverent Guide

For those who miss traveling, the tip is Around the World: An Irreverent Guide, in Anthony Bourdain with Laurie Woolever. The work rescues the affective memories of the chef, writer and presenter who died in 2018 – he even sketched the project for this book with Laurie, his friend and assistant. It is a travel guide with tips on where to eat and stay. Each chapter concentrates information about the chosen country, from aspects of the local cuisine and unusual places to visit to useful recommendations on how to get around the cities. The experience of tasting caipirinha, coalho cheese and acarajé in Brazil is in the work, which features illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook.

Around the World: An Irreverent Guide

Authors: Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever

Trans.: Livia de Almeida

Publisher: Intrínseca (464 pages; R$ 89.90; R$ 62.90 the e-book)

This is the first book of Liudmila Ulitskaia, one of the greatest contemporary Russian prose writers and one of the main voices in the defense of civil liberties, to be published in Brazil. Girls brings together six short stories starring girls from 9 to 11 years old that form a cycle of stories perfectly designed by the author and which are set in Moscow in the period close to Stalin’s death, in 1953 – when the author was a child.

Girls

Author: Liudmila Ulitskaia

Trans.: Irineu Franco Perpetuo

Publisher: 34 (168 pages; R$49)

Years of Lead and Other Tales

The book marks the Chico Buarque’s debut in short stories. Award-winning composer and novelist, the author of Budapest, Spilled milk, the german brother and these people presents, in Years of Lead and Other Tales, eight texts that lead the reader through the squalor and pathetic aspects of the human condition. Among the characters are a young woman and her uncle, a great sabotaged artist, a lonely homeless person, a fervent fan of Clarice Lispector, among other figures.

Years of Lead and Other Tales

Author: Chico Buarque

Publisher: Companhia das Letras (168 pages; R$59.90; R$29.90)

Published by Record in 2005, The Last Duel, by Eric Jager, now gets a new edition by Intrínseca, in the wake of film adaptation of Ridley Scott starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver. The book tells a true story. In the 14th century, in the midst of the Hundred Years War between France and England, Jean de Carrouges, a Norman knight fresh from the battles in Scotland, returns home and is faced with yet another deadly threat. His wife, Marguerite, accuses squire Jacques Le Gris, an old friend and fellow courtier of the knight, of rape. With no way out after Carrouges makes a formal appeal, the court orders a trial by combat, which also puts Marguerite’s fate to the test. If her husband loses the duel, she will be sentenced to death for perjury.

The Last Duel

Author: Eric Jager

Trans.: Rodrigo Peixoto

Publisher: Intrinsic (320 pages; R$49.90; R$34.90 the e-book)

A release for young readers who follow Angie Thomas since the hate you sow, bestseller that addresses racism in the United States and turned movie. In a rose in concrete, the author revisits the characters in the book that revealed her and tells the story of Maverick Carter at age 17 and how he became the father of Seven and Starr. The son of a former King Lords gang legend, he has to help his mother while his father is in prison – and he does this by selling drugs. The story takes place in the 1990s and its course starts to change when a baby comes along.

a rose in concrete

Author: Angie Thomas

Trans.: Thais Britto

Publisher: Galera (308 pages; R$ 44.90; R$ 31.90 the e-book)

Neuroscientist and psychologist Ethan Kross explores the nature of conversations we have with ourselves and explains why it can sabotage our physical and mental well-being in The Voice in Your Head: How to Reduce Mental Noise and Make Our Inner Critic Your Greatest Ally. Interweaving scientific research with case studies and real stories – including his -, the author suggests how to reverse this situation and use mental chatter in our favor.

The Voice in Your Head: How to Reduce Mental Noise and Make Our Inner Critic Your Greatest Ally

Author: Ethan Kross

Trans.: Claudio Carina

Publisher: Sextante (240 pages; R$ 39.90; R$ 24.900 the e-book)