Nélio sends Tonico to the boil and steals a kiss from Dolores · TV News

After practically begging to be a cuckold, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) finally gets a horn right under his own mustache in In Times of the Emperor. Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will send the deputy to the brink, confess his passion to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and, to top it off, will surprise her with a kiss on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Weak, Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) initially won’t have the courage to confront his boss for having beaten his wife with his belt. Drunk like a possum, he’ll even slap the villain a few times, but he’ll soon apologize and justify having mistaken him for a thief.

The lawyer will take an ear tug from Eudoro (José Dumont) to stop being scared as a mouse. On the verge of death, the colonel will reveal that he has always known of his interest in Dolores and will ask him to pluck her from the clutches of the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

Nélio, however, won’t have much more time to fulfill the promise made to the landowner in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. After all, Tonico will bite his tongue when revealing the plan to get rid of his partner. “I’m going to ship the jackfruit to a convent,” the sacripanta will fire.

The boy will even try to declare himself to the character of Daphne Bozaski, but will swallow the words back so as not to get involved in further confusion. Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello) will arrive just as the faithful squire is about to open his heart to the young woman.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the serial

Full of himself, Tonico won’t notice the atmosphere of romance in the air. He will ask the employee to accompany Dolores on a brief trip. Away from the court, Nélio will finally vent about his feelings in front of Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), who will not give herself up right away.

she will just kiss you in the scenes that will be shown from the next 11th , after also admitting that she loves him.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.