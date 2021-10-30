Nets owner keeps Irving out: “It’s not about him, it’s about the team” | nba

Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai revealed that he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving about the star’s departure due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But he confirmed that there is no forecast of the shipowner’s return, which will only happen when he is 100% available for the franchise.

– Kyrie has her own belief and I respect that. But we have to make a decision for the team. It’s not a decision about him. It’s a decision about where we go as a team. And it’s just not sustainable for us to have a team with one player in and out, no home games, just away games. How do you do in training?

– This week we have a streak of six games at home, so we wouldn’t have Kyrie. We are very aligned. It has to be that way, especially as we are a team with high aspirations. We do not see any other way to direct this team – said Tsai, in an interview with ESPN American.

Kyrie has refused to be immunized and, as a result, is unable to play Nets games at home. Current legislation in the state of New York requires anyone who visits enclosed spaces to present proof of immunization. A loophole in the text even allowed him to train with the group, but it did not authorize him to participate in the games, which have public presence.

Without the possibility of relying on the player in half of the season’s commitments, the Nets board chose to leave him indefinitely: until he gets vaccinated or the legislation is relaxed.

– He has to get vaccinated to return if the obligation in New York is still in force. Don’t ask me when you can or can’t change it. If you ask the people who are making this decision, they will tell you to trust the science, what the health department tells us,” Tsai told ESPN.