New decree expands audience capacity to 80% of football stadiums in Ceará – Jogada

The governor Camilo Santana announced, this Friday (29), the new measures in Flexibilization of social isolation against Covid-19 in the Ceará.

Under the new rules, the State Government released the expansion of public capacity in football stadiums to 80%, as long as the requirement of a complete vaccine schedule, of two doses or of a single dose (DU) is maintained.

Since last Saturday (23), the capacity to attend public allowed was 50%, as authorized by the previous decree.

This Friday’s announcement was published in a post on the governor’s social networks, after a weekly meeting of the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic.

Another planned change is the expansion of the capacity of the social events for 500 people indoors and 800 people in open spaces.

The definitions go into force from monday (1). The new decree, with the details of the new measures, should be published this Saturday (30).

According to Camilo, the decree will also bring the forecast of expansion of events for the coming weeks, upon assessment by health authorities.

Falling Pandemic Indices

In the post, Camilo also reinforced that the rates of the pandemic continue to fall throughout Ceará, at the same time that vaccination coverage has been expanded.

Still, he endorsed that all Ceará must be immunized against Covid-19. “Only with mass immunization will we be able to overcome this pandemic once and for all,” he concluded.

Unlike previous announcements, the head of the state Executive did not broadcast the flexibilization measures live, as he is fulfilling his agenda in Europe.

WHAT THE NEW DECREE PROVIDES FOR:

Expansion of public capacity in football stadiums to 80%, requiring the complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose);

Expansion of the capacity of social events to 500 people indoors and 800 people in open spaces.

WHAT REMAINS CURRENT UNTIL SUNDAY (31):

Restaurants can be open until 3 o’clock;

Cinemas, shopping, street stores may expand to up to 80% of capacity;

Professional sporting events have up to 50% audience capacity;

Social events (birthdays, weddings etc) can have 300 people indoors and 500 in open spaces;

Corporate events can have 700 people outdoors and 600 indoors;

Churches can function at full capacity;

History of flexibilities

In Ceara, the last lockdown took place between March 13th and April 12th of this year. Since then, the releases of economic activities have started to take place and have already reached the phase of greater relaxation.

Consequently, the functioning of high street retail and shopping malls has been expanded. At the end of July, Camilo maintained the measures already announced and included the release of social events for 100 and 200 people in closed and open environments, respectively.

The text also mentioned the reopening of theaters and another extension of the hours of the food sector outside the home. A month later, it was authorized to carry out cultural events in public facilities.

In addition to allowing restaurants to function until 2 am and expanding the capacity to occupy corporate events, hotels and gyms, the decree in force on October 4th prioritized classroom teaching in public and private schools.

In the most recent decree, the Government released the presence of 50% of the public for all professional football games in the state, as of October 23rd.

In a statement, Sesa justified that the Committee’s technical area authorized the increase in the public limit, in view of the monitoring of soccer test events and the “more controlled scenario” and persistent indicators of the pandemic.

The Ministry also stressed that flexibilization would be feasible, as long as specific sanitary protocols were respected.