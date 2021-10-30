New form of laser storage holds 500TB of data in glass

Creating new ways to store data is one of the difficulties faced by any technology company, but researchers at Southampton University, UK, have managed to create a new storage format that promises to store up to 500 terabytes (TB) of data on small silica disks Cast (cast quartz, for some), a type of glass commonly used in fiber optics.

“People and companies are creating ever-increasing data, creating a desperate demand for more efficient forms of high-capacity data storage that deliver low power consumption and long durability,” said Yuhao Lei, Ph.D. co-author of the study.

“Although cloud-based systems are designed for more temporary information, we believe that 5D storage in glass can be useful for long-term data retention, such as in national archives, museums, libraries or private organizations,” he commented.

According to Lei, the format he helped develop is more than 10,000 times denser than Blu-ray, and is specifically useful for more massively sized files and data.

In tests of the new technology, researchers saved 6 GB of data on a one-inch-size silica disk (Image: Yuhao Lei, Peter G. Kazansky/University of Southampton/Reproduction)

According to the scientific material that the team published in the Optics, this new method writes data through two optical dimensions and three spatial dimensions. This approach allows information to be written at about 1 million voxels per second – something like 230 kilobytes (KB) or 100 pages of text.

“The physical mechanism we use is generic,” Lei commented. “So we hope that this more energy-efficient writing method can be used also in nanostructuring of transparent materials, in 3D integrated optics applications, and also in microfluidics.”

One of the main obstacles to adopting 5D storage, which has been demonstrated a few times before, was the speed of writing. To get around this, the researchers used a femtosecond laser – a type of laser that fires incredibly fast (take a second and divide it by a billion) – on top of the quartz structure, creating tiny “wells” of hyper-reduced size, 500 nanometers by 50 nanometers each.

However, the ingenuity of the solution was to fire the laser not onto the structure directly, but through a phenomenon called “field proximity enhancement” (or “NFE”) to create tiny nano-sized blades. As these sheets are anisotropic (whose properties vary according to direction), they produce birefringence (optical property of a material that has different refractive indices for different directions of light propagation).

“This format takes the writing speed to more practical levels, so we can write tens of gigabytes in a reasonable window of time,” Lei said. . Furthermore, the use of light in pulses reduces the amount of energy needed to write the data”.

According to Law, all this would allow, for example, the ability to preserve such large volumes of data that the encoding of a human being’s DNA could be kept that way.

