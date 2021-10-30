New Resident Evil Movie Special Highlights New Version of Jill

Since the beginning of the week, Sony Pictures has been unveiling a series of specials about the central characters of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and this Friday (29) it was Jill Valentine’s turn (Hannah John-Kamen, from Ant Man and the Wasp) receive yours. She may not be wearing her classic shoulder padded uniform, but at least the classic sandwich joke is there.

The reference appears in a curious scene, in which officers from the STARS, the Raccoon City Police Squad, appear in a relaxed moment in a restaurant. It’s one of the ways to show a little more of the protagonist’s personality, a favorite of fans of the series and who, in the new version, seems to take a prominent place alongside characters like Leon (Avan Jogia) and Wesker (Tom Hopper).

Excuse the pun, he’s the actor in The Umbrella Academy, including who appears alongside Kamen, citing Jill’s version as “a little crazy”, while the actress emphasizes the loyalty and strength of the protagonist. The scenes also show a bit of the incident of the mansion that hides a secret bioweapons laboratory, one of the scenarios of a movie that will also be very focused on the destruction of the city of Raccoon City.

The feature film directed by Johannes Roberts (deep fear) wants to position itself as a more faithful adaptation to games, in comparison with the hexalogy of Paul Anderson (Monster Hunter). It is also, according to the filmmaker who also wrote the script, a way to show another side of the protagonists and tell their stories in a different way, with more emotional depth and new elements.

The special also features a few seconds of previously unseen scenes from the film, including the appearance of an infected bird that also recalls one of the classic monsters from the original games. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also has Robbie Amell (The baby sitter) in the role of Chris Redfield, Neal McDonough (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li) as William Birkin and Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) playing Claire, who must be one of the protagonists of the plot.

The film opens in Brazil on December 2nd, exclusively in theaters. For now, there is no forecast of arrival to streaming services.